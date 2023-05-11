Advanced search
    FRI   GB00BYZ2R301

MYHEALTHCHECKED PLC

(FRI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-05-11 am EDT
1.370 GBX   +5.38%
11:48aMyHealthChecked well-positioned to deliver further success in 2023
AN
05/09MyHealthChecked yet to agree formal product retail deal
AN
05/03MyHealthChecked registers with Welsh healthcare watchdog
AN
MyHealthChecked well-positioned to deliver further success in 2023

05/11/2023 | 11:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - MyHealthChecked PLC on Thursday said it remained well-positioned to deliver further success in 2023.

In particular, the consumer home-testing healthcare company highlighted the upcoming nationwide launch of an expanded portfolio of at-home wellness tests.

Earlier this week, the firm confirmed it was at an advanced stage of negotiation with a key retail partner to support demand for at-home testing from their customers.

Whilst sales of Covid tests are steady, the firm does expect to see an overall reduction in demand.

"That said, we remain capable of delivering against any unpredictable fluctuations in testing volumes that might occur throughout the year," it added.

The company looked forward to gaining shareholder approval for the 15 for 1 share consolidation from shareholders, which it believes will improve the marketability of its shares.

"Ultimately, we remain focussed on the upcoming launch of our new tests and the further development of our digital platform, which we are confident provides a strong opportunity to create value for our shareholders," the company said.

Shares in MyHealthChecked closed 5.4% to 1.37 pence in London on Thursday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

