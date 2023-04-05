MYHOTELMATCH: Approval of the resolutions by the General Meeting of 4 April 2023

Press Release

Sophia-Antipolis, 5 april 2023 – 6:00pm

Approval of the resolutions by

the General Meeting of 4 April 2023

The Ordinary General Meeting of MyHotelMatch's shareholders was held on April 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm, at 273 avenue Francis Tonner, Hangar 14 in Cannes and was chaired by Mr. Jean-François Ott, Chairman of MyHotelMatch.

The number of shares held by the shareholders who attended this General Meeting was 110,769,344 shares, i.e. a participation rate and voting rights of 36.31%.

All resolutions presented to the Assembly were adopted unanimously.

Among the resolutions adopted was the appointment of Mr. Joël Rubino as Director of the MyHotelMatch Board of Directors.

Details of the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of April 4, 2023 are available on the company's website www.myhotelmatch.com (Investors/General Meetings).

Contact MYHOTELMATCH

Investor relations - contact@myhotelmatch.com – +334 22 58 06 15

Press relations - myhotelmatch@aelium.fr - +331 75 77 54 65



About MYHOTELMATCH

MYHOTELMATCH is the next generation travel agency that will transform luxury tourism by ensuring that travelers, hotel staff and hotel owners are perfectly aligned. Through its luxury division, MYAGENCY, the Group has provided more than 80,000 tailor-made experiences over 18 years to VIP clients. Breaking from the model of traditional OTAs, MYHOTELMATCH is ensuring that “matching” travelers and hotels becomes the fundamental objective of the luxury tourism industry to improve the experience of hotels customers and that of hoteliers. Taking a hyper-personalised approach to profiling, the platform builds upon what has made online dating sites successful and connects prestigious travelers and hotels with high value-added hotel services.

MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Paris Euronext – Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011277391 – MHM – Bloomberg: MHM: FP).

More information can be found at myhotelmatch.com (Investor relations).