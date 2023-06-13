Advanced search
    MHM   FR0011277391

MYHOTELMATCH

(MHM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:05 2023-06-13 am EDT
0.0248 EUR   -9.49%
MyHotelMatch : Accounting for MyAgency's potential value

06/13/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
Accounting for MyAgency's potential value
TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN TARGET PRICE
€ 0.06 vs 0.05 +17.8%

We have applied a 10x EV/EBIT multiple to c.€0.5m EBIT generated by MyAgency in FY 22 (group share, AV estimate). We thus add €5m to our SOTP. Other parameters are unchanged. As a reminder, the investment case remains intimately linked to the commercial success of Matching App.


CHANGE IN EPS
2023 : € 0.00 vs (0.01) ns
2024 : € (0.01) vs (0.01) ns

We have removed referencing expenses planned in FY 23 (Google, €7m) due to the full commercial launch planned in early 2024 and increased the contribution of MyAgency (from a €0.2m loss at the EBIT level in FY 23 to a positive consolidated contribution of €0.6m). We don't rule out having to increase this after the full commercial launch process in 2024-25. It should weigh on the bulk of the group's cash expenses once the development of the Matching platform is achieved in 2024-25. We still forecast a significant net consolidated loss in 2023-25.


CHANGE IN NAV
€ 0.06 vs 0.04 +26.9%

Our NAV has been upgraded because of the new contribution of MyAgency of €5m (vs. nil, initially). GAV attributed to the Matching platform was broadly unchanged.

All news about MYHOTELMATCH
12:32pMyHotelMatch : Accounting for MyAgency's potential value
AL
11:10aMyHotelMatch : MHM will use AI
AL
05/10Myhotelmatch : Strong Financial Results of MYHOTELMATCH Subsidiaries confirmed
EQ
04/05Myhotelmatch : Approval of the resolutions by the General Meeting of 4 April 2023
EQ
04/04MyHotelMatch : Structuring the Group ahead of a commercial launch
AL
04/04Global markets live: Warner, Givaudan, Apple, Tesla, AMC...
MS
02/21MyHotelMatch : Successful restart of MyAgency achieved
AL
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
2022MyHotelMatch : A good performance from My Agency in H1 22
AL
2022Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MYHOTELMATCH
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2021 0,83 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -579x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,36 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 1 135 309x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart MYHOTELMATCH
MyHotelMatch Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MYHOTELMATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yves Abitbol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Albelo Head-Finance & Administrative
Jean-François Laurent Ott Chairman
Yoann Couillec Chief Technology Officer
Fabrice Martin Astre Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYHOTELMATCH63.10%9
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.88%41 046
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.94%20 935
W. P. CAREY INC.-9.52%15 125
SEGRO PLC2.07%11 786
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.92%9 702
