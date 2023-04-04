MyHotelMatch : Structuring the Group ahead of a commercial launch

Both the human resources and commercial initiatives implemented since February 2023 will contribute to structuring the Group ahead of a public launch of the Matching app.

Human Resources

The structuring of Human Resources at the Group level has been accelerated via an organisation welcoming two main axes : technical and commercial. With the Board’s expansion welcoming experts and entrepreneurs with experience of both big data and Artificial Intelligence, MHM gains a useful partner to accompany its development in differentiating practices. In our view, the latter are key to developing the company’s disruptive business model.

As far as the technical side is concerned, Mr Couellec (hired in last December) new function of CTO will enable him to oversee the deployment in Project mode. This is particularly important at this stage of MHM’s development. Under his management, the Group will hire c.15 people from both the digital and Artificial Intelligence communities to achieve the first test version of the Matching app which is awaited in H1 23.

Commercial aspects and governance

Mr Abitol, the founder of MyAgency, is now responsible for the full operational leadership of MHM and has been appointed CEO. The success of MyAgency’s turnaround in 2022 (acquired in 2022 by MHM) validated the relevance of the company’s positioning. Since Mr Ott remains the Executive President of MHM, he will remain closely involved in MHM’s development after having overseen the entirety of the early stage phase.

This split between executive and chairman will give the Group the type of organisation required to concentrate the operational functions around a limited number of key people. In our view, and due to the company’s profile, this is a key success factor.