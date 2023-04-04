Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. MyHotelMatch
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHM   FR0011277391

MYHOTELMATCH

(MHM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:09 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.0294 EUR   +8.09%
02:24pMyHotelMatch : Structuring the Group ahead of a commercial launch
AL
11:44aGlobal markets live: Warner, Givaudan, Apple, Tesla, AMC...
MS
02/21MyHotelMatch : Successful restart of MyAgency achieved
AL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MyHotelMatch : Structuring the Group ahead of a commercial launch

04/04/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Structuring the Group ahead of a commercial launch
M&A /CORP. ACTION

Both the human resources and commercial initiatives implemented since February 2023 will contribute to structuring the Group ahead of a public launch of the Matching app.


FACT
  • Mr Yves ABITDBOL (founder and CEO of MyAgency) was named as CEO of MHM. The latter will be granted with a global operating leadership. Mr OTT will stay as Executive President.
  • Mr Yoann COUILLEC (20 years of experience, in Amadeus notably, Phd), was named as Group CTO. A key position vis-a-vis full commercial launch of Matching App.
  • Mr Joël RUBINO (entrepreneur, marketing, innovation) joined the Board in February.
  • MHM announced the signature of an agreement with one of the leaders in travel reservations worldwide. It will provide MHM with distribution potential by granting its own clients with large possibilities of reserving hotels worldwide.

ANALYSIS
Human Resources

The structuring of Human Resources at the Group level has been accelerated via an organisation welcoming two main axes : technical and commercial. With the Board’s expansion welcoming experts and entrepreneurs with experience of both big data and Artificial Intelligence, MHM gains a useful partner to accompany its development in differentiating practices. In our view, the latter are key to developing the company’s disruptive business model.

As far as the technical side is concerned, Mr Couellec (hired in last December) new function of CTO will enable him to oversee the deployment in Project mode. This is particularly important at this stage of MHM’s development. Under his management, the Group will hire c.15 people from both the digital and Artificial Intelligence communities to achieve the first test version of the Matching app which is awaited in H1 23.

Commercial aspects and governance

Mr Abitol, the founder of MyAgency, is now responsible for the full operational leadership of MHM and has been appointed CEO. The success of MyAgency’s turnaround in 2022 (acquired in 2022 by MHM) validated the relevance of the company’s positioning. Since Mr Ott remains the Executive President of MHM, he will remain closely involved in MHM’s development after having overseen the entirety of the early stage phase.

This split between executive and chairman will give the Group the type of organisation required to concentrate the operational functions around a limited number of key people. In our view, and due to the company’s profile, this is a key success factor.


IMPACT

No change to our forecasts. The structuring of the key functions is on track. Hiring 15 people will increase the fixed costs structure and will be only visible in FY 24, but it supports the company’s logical development.

At pixel time and within this exploratory deployment phase of the company’s offer, the operational expenses look much lower than our initial forecasts. This is favourable in terms of both cash costs and risk reward. Beyond these cash and risk aspects, the success of the commercial launch and ramp-up (recruitment of clients and its dynamic) will remain key in 2024 and 2025, to evaluate both the revenue potential and the final economic profitability.

Copyright 2023, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


All news about MYHOTELMATCH
02:24pMyHotelMatch : Structuring the Group ahead of a commercial launch
AL
11:44aGlobal markets live: Warner, Givaudan, Apple, Tesla, AMC...
MS
02/21MyHotelMatch : Successful restart of MyAgency achieved
AL
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
2022MyHotelMatch : A good performance from My Agency in H1 22
AL
2022Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2022Myhotelmatch : Performance and initial figures 2022
EQ
2022MyHotelMatch : Taking into account the share consolidation.
AL
2022MyHotelMatch : Taking into account the share consolidation.
AL
2022Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYHOTELMATCH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2021 0,83 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -579x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,30 M 9,09 M 9,03 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 1 135 309x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart MYHOTELMATCH
Duration : Period :
MyHotelMatch Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYHOTELMATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yves Abitbol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Albelo Head-Finance & Administrative
Jean-François Laurent Ott Chairman
Yoann Couillec Chief Technology Officer
Fabrice Martin Astre Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYHOTELMATCH61.90%9
EQUINIX, INC.8.38%65 844
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.88%41 527
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.63%21 525
W. P. CAREY INC.-2.41%16 064
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED6.34%15 456
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer