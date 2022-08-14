Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. MyHotelMatch
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHM   FR0011277391

MYHOTELMATCH

(MHM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:18 2022-08-12 am EDT
0.0298 EUR   -1.97%
09:54aMYHOTELMATCH : Taking into account the share consolidation.
AL
07/08Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
07/08MYHOTELMATCH : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MyHotelMatch : Taking into account the share consolidation.

08/14/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taking into account the share consolidation.
SIGNIFICANT NEWS

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the 2021 annual financial statements and the development of the MyHotelMatch application. A 100:1 consolidation of the shares was also approved.


FACT
  • The development and remuneration of the acquisition of the MyHotelMarch assets were approved.
  • The acquisition of 100% of NYS (MyConcierge) was also ratified
  • The audited 2021 financial statements were approved.
  • A share consolidation will be implemented.
  • MHM can now focus on its proprietary developments.

ANALYSIS
Restart approved

With MHM having acquired from OTT Group the intellectual property rights linked to its initial development of the MHM application, the Shareholders’ Meeting needed to ratify a regulated agreement. In the absence of any votes “Against”, this acquisition was ratified by 100% of the votes cast (excluding OTT Group which didn’t vote), thereby establishing there there is no opposition from any shareholders of any nature (including DUMENIL group, the second largest shareholder behind OTT Group). We see here the reflection of a convergence of interest.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also 100% approved the acquisition of NYS (MyConcierge activity), without the resolution providing the full details on the acquisition of the latter (particularly on the NYS “balance sheet” and the financing of its liabilities).

Note that the Chairman & CEO of MHM will not be remunerated in respect of 2022. We see this information as proof of a personal commitment from Mr. Ott to the development of MHM.

Consolidation of MHM shares

The eleventh resolution covered the consolidation of the shares on the basis of a 100:1 ratio, via an increase in the nominal value from €0.01 to €1.00 per share. The number of outstanding shares at the time of the Shareholders’ Meeting, i.e. 218m trading at a share price of around €0.03 on that day will thus become 2.18m shares trading at around €3.00 per share. Our perception is that this consolidation will enable the stock to leave the “penny stock” category, without of course
changing MHM’s classification as a microcap.
This move will probably provide the share price with more liquidity with lower volatility (reduction in the bid/offer spread). This consolidation will take place between now and the Shareholders’ Meeting convened to approve the 2022 financial statements. We will update our model once this consolidation takes place. We see this as likely during the 2022 calendar year.

The consolidation will result in the correlated modification of the conversion terms for the outstanding Warrants, whose strike price will move from €0.025 per unit to €2.50. Given the share price of €3.00 (post consolidation) these Warrants are currently in the money. Their exercise could absorb a portion of the Company’s 2022 development costs.

Issue and development authorisations

MHM’s balance sheet remains unbalanced, reflecting €12.4m of losses brought forward. The twelfth resolution favours the cancellation of the Preferential Subscription Right in the event of a limited number of operations and in the second limit of 20% of the share capital. From our perspective, this move respects the interests of the minority shareholders since it doesn’t involve massive dilution. It seems to us possible that this resolution favours the finalization of the NYS acquisition.

Note however that some major delegations remain in place which are valid until September 2023 (authorisation obtained in July 2021), authorising the Board of Directors to raise €500m vs. a market cap of around €7m currently. The Company thus already has its own tools to cover its development. As of today, the eventual dilution (issue price per new share) cannot be evaluated. These issues will not be dilutive if they are realised at/above our current share price target.

The Shareholders’ Meeting authorised the Company to trade in its own shares up to a limit of €500k for an 18-month period. Our model does not see the Company trading massively in its own shares, even for a minor amount. It seems more logical that it will dedicate its resources to ensuring its successful development. We see this measure as a simple precaution.


IMPACT

From a legal perspective, MHM is now fully up and running. The financing of the balance sheet remains an issue in that the development will absorb substantial resources in 2022-23. These resources have yet to be secured and MHM does not have a firm commitment on financing from its reference shareholders. As of 31 December last, the Dumenil and Ott groups each held 18.83% of the capital and no concert was public. At 10 March 2022, the Ott group held 29% of the share capital. In the light of the abstention rate at the last Shareholders’ Meeting, the Ott group would have a simple majority and the Dumenil group would not have a blocking minority, to our knowledge. One component that remains unknown is the consequence of the exercise in full of the Convertible Bonds and Warrants in circulation on the MHM control structure.
MHM can now focus on finalising the development of its application, its financing, its execution and its launch. Supported by its new team, MHM will have to get to grips with the “viralisation” of its product in the next three years. This stage will be absolutely key to the future valuation of the MHM share price. A first trial phase is foreseen in H1 23. In theory, we will thus not have any tangible and usable elements before 2024. In the interim, the Company will detail the development budget and its financing.

Copyright 2022, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


All news about MYHOTELMATCH
09:54aMYHOTELMATCH : Taking into account the share consolidation.
AL
07/08Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
07/08MYHOTELMATCH : Annual results
CO
06/02MyHotelMatch Acquires Premium Concierge Company My Agency
MT
06/02MYHOTELMATCH accelerates growth by acquiring premium concierge group My Agency
EQ
05/13MYHOTELMATCH : Authorisation of the Commercial Court to postpone the General Meeting
EQ
05/13MYHOTELMATCH : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/22SPAC : Postponement of the General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
03/07SPAC : Notice of Combined General Meeting to be held on April 8, 2022 - Launch of a new st..
EQ
03/07SPAC : Notice of Combined General Meeting to be held on April 8, 2022 - Launch of a new st..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYHOTELMATCH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2021 0,83 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -579x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,43 M 5,57 M 5,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 1 135 309x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart MYHOTELMATCH
Duration : Period :
MyHotelMatch Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYHOTELMATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYHOTELMATCH-9.70%6
EQUINIX, INC.-16.70%64 168
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.30%46 115
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-25.70%37 771
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.71%27 753
W. P. CAREY INC.7.11%16 953