MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC.

MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC.

(MYM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.: Highland Grow Expands Distribution into Nunavut

03/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCQB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary and Health Canada licensed cannabis producer, Highland Grow Inc., ("Highland Grow"), has received authorization from the Government of Nunavut to supply Highland Grow cannabis products throughout Nunavut.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Government of Nunavut and share Highland Grow and Coastal Connection branded cannabis products for the benefit of Nunavut and its people," said Michael Wiener, CEO of MYM. "Nunavut marks our twelfth province/territory and demonstrates our continued commitment to bring high quality cannabis to consumers across Canada."

With the addition of Nunavut, and sole exception of Quebec, MYM nears another key milestone: national distribution.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM is a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis via its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SublimeCulture Inc., in Laval, QC and Highland Grow Inc., in Antigonish, NS.

MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTCQB: MYMMF) (FSE: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE MYM BOARD
Michael Wiener, CEO
MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.
www.mym.ca

Investor Relations
investors@mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mymnutra
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mymnutra
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mym.ca/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mymnutra/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76178


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -18,0 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net cash 2020 0,42 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 23,8 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Wiener Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Linden President, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive VP
Mark Forster Chief Financial Officer
Howard Steinberg Chairman
James Andrews Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC.33.33%24
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION25.45%11 835
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.24.15%10 276
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD9.12%5 529
APHRIA INC.140.00%5 398
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-8.60%3 522
