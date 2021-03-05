MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.: Highland Grow Expands Distribution into Nunavut

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCQB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary and Health Canada licensed cannabis producer, Highland Grow Inc., ("Highland Grow"), has received authorization from the Government of Nunavut to supply Highland Grow cannabis products throughout Nunavut.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Government of Nunavut and share Highland Grow and Coastal Connection branded cannabis products for the benefit of Nunavut and its people," said Michael Wiener, CEO of MYM. "Nunavut marks our twelfth province/territory and demonstrates our continued commitment to bring high quality cannabis to consumers across Canada."

With the addition of Nunavut, and sole exception of Quebec, MYM nears another key milestone: national distribution.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM is a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis via its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SublimeCulture Inc., in Laval, QC and Highland Grow Inc., in Antigonish, NS.

MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTCQB: MYMMF) (FSE: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE MYM BOARD

Michael Wiener, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

