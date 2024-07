MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. The Company’s MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical-stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. It also shows potential as an anti-fibrotic and anti-prolific therapeutic. The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a synthetic, preclinical cannabidiol derivative that has been demonstrated to effectively target cannabinoid type 2 (CB2) receptors. Supera-CBD binds to and inhibits opioid receptors, comparing it side by side with plant-based cannabidiol (CBD).