MyMD Pharmaceuticals : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

On June 9, 2023, the Board of Directors of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") determined that the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held virtually by means of remote communication on July 31, 2023. Stockholders of record of the Company's common stock at the close of business on June 21, 2023 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

Due to the fact that the date of the Annual Meeting has been changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company is providing the due date for submission of any qualified stockholder proposal or qualified stockholder nominations. Stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that such proposal is received by the Company's Secretary at its corporate office at 855 N. Wolfe Street, Suite 601, Baltimore, MD 21205, on or before the close of business on June 19, 2023, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin in print and send its proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Exchange Act. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the requirements contained in the Company's Bylaws, stockholders of the Company who wish to bring business before the Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a person for election as a director must ensure that written notice of such proposal (including all information specified in the Company's Bylaws) is received by the Company's Secretary at the address specified above no later than the close of business on June 19, 2023. Any such proposal must meet the requirements set forth in the Company's Bylaws in order to be brought before the Annual Meeting.

In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act by June 19, 2023.

