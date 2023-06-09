Advanced search
MyMD Pharmaceuticals : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

06/09/2023
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

New Jersey 001-36268 22-2983783

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File No.)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

855 N. Wolfe Street, Suite 601

Baltimore, MD21205

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (856)848-8698

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities Registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, no par value per share MYMD The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

On June 9, 2023, the Board of Directors of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") determined that the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held virtually by means of remote communication on July 31, 2023. Stockholders of record of the Company's common stock at the close of business on June 21, 2023 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

Due to the fact that the date of the Annual Meeting has been changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company is providing the due date for submission of any qualified stockholder proposal or qualified stockholder nominations. Stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that such proposal is received by the Company's Secretary at its corporate office at 855 N. Wolfe Street, Suite 601, Baltimore, MD 21205, on or before the close of business on June 19, 2023, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin in print and send its proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Exchange Act. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the requirements contained in the Company's Bylaws, stockholders of the Company who wish to bring business before the Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a person for election as a director must ensure that written notice of such proposal (including all information specified in the Company's Bylaws) is received by the Company's Secretary at the address specified above no later than the close of business on June 19, 2023. Any such proposal must meet the requirements set forth in the Company's Bylaws in order to be brought before the Annual Meeting.

In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act by June 19, 2023.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Date: June 9, 2023 By: /s/ Chris Chapman
Chris Chapman, M.D.
President

Attachments

Disclaimer

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:33:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
