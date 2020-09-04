Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mynaric AG    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad-hoc: Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Ad-hoc: Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental program

04-Sep-2020 / 08:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gilching, 4 September 2020 - Mynaric has been informed that its subsidiary Mynaric USA located in Los Angeles, California, has been selected as vendor for laser communication products by an undisclosed customer.

Mynaric expects to be awarded with a multi-million Euro contract in the mid-seven digit range for the delivery of CONDOR terminals following the selection of the customer.

The selection represents Mynaric's first win in the important and uprising US governmental market.

04-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1127431

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1127431  04-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127431&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MYNARIC AG
02:30aAD-HOC : Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental pro..
EQ
08/17MYNARIC : appoints aerospace and communications industry veteran Tina Ghataore t..
PU
08/17MYNARIC : appoints aerospace and communications industry veteran Tina Ghataore t..
EQ
08/13MYNARIC : announces raise of debt
PU
08/03MYNARIC : German laser tech company says gov't blocks exports to China
AQ
08/03MYNARIC : announcers raise of debt
EQ
07/31MYNARIC : withdraws from China to serve security interests of its core markets
EQ
07/30MYNARIC : announces immediate cease of business activity in Chinese market
EQ
05/05MYNARIC PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2019 : Details plans to consolidate market-leadi..
EQ
04/03MYNARIC : on track to become industry-first supplier of satellite constellation-..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -9,35 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2020 8,35 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 223 M 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 100%
Chart MYNARIC AG
Duration : Period :
Mynaric AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYNARIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 87,50 €
Last Close Price 69,80 €
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfram Peschko Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bulent Altan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Gruppe Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Müller-Brühl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYNARIC AG81.30%264
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.62%179 110
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.35%52 504
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.58%42 922
ERICSSON AB23.22%38 535
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.73%26 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group