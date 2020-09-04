DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Ad-hoc: Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental program



04-Sep-2020 / 08:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gilching, 4 September 2020 - Mynaric has been informed that its subsidiary Mynaric USA located in Los Angeles, California, has been selected as vendor for laser communication products by an undisclosed customer.

Mynaric expects to be awarded with a multi-million Euro contract in the mid-seven digit range for the delivery of CONDOR terminals following the selection of the customer.

The selection represents Mynaric's first win in the important and uprising US governmental market.