    DE000A31C305

MYNARIC AG

(M0YN)
2023-05-11
25.00 EUR    0.00%
01:13pMynaric Optimizes Management Structure : Mustafa Veziroglu will become sole CEO with Bulent Altan set to join Supervisory Board
EQ
01:12pMynaric : Co-CEO Bulent Altan aims for transfer to the Company's Supervisory Board; Co-CEO Mustafa Veziroglu will become the sole CEO
EQ
05/02Mynaric Receives Order from Loft Federal for Condor Mk3 Optical Communications Terminals to Support Next's Experimental Testbed
CI
Mynaric: Co-CEO Bulent Altan aims for transfer to the Company's Supervisory Board; Co-CEO Mustafa Veziroglu will become the sole CEO

05/11/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mynaric: Co-CEO Bulent Altan aims for transfer to the Company’s Supervisory Board; Co-CEO Mustafa Veziroglu will become the sole CEO

11-May-2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gilching, Germany, May 11th, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA:M0YN) and the Co-CEO of the Company, Bulent Altan, in alignment with the further members of the Management Board have today agreed on the intended transfer of Mr. Altan to the Supervisory Board of the Company. For this purpose, Mr. Altan will resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Management Board of Mynaric AG as of the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of the Company at the beginning of Q3 2023. Simultaneously, the other Co-CEO Mustafa Veziroglu will become the sole CEO of the Company. The Supervisory Board intends to propose Mr. Altan for election as a member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting 2023 and to seek the support of relevant investors for the election proposal to the Annual General Meeting in a timely manner.

Bulent Altan has been a member and CEO of the Company since March 2019. Since January 2023, he has been managing the company together with the other CEO, Mustafa Veziroglu. With the intended transfer to the Company’s Supervisory Board, Bulent Altan will continue to contribute his many years of experience in the Company’s business areas to the Company in the future. Mustafa Veziroglu, who is already successfully managing the Company’s business alongside Bulent Altan, will then be the Company’s sole CEO.

 

***

 

 



End of Inside Information

11-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1631203

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1631203  11-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
