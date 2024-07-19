Mynaric AG
Annual Report 2023
Report of the Management Board
Dear shareholder,
Mynaric's strategic focus on manufacturing laser communication has seen us allocate substantial resources to proactively developing serial manufacturing capabilities - positioning us as a prominent provider of scalable laser free space optical communication products ahead of market trends. The foresight of our approach has proven highly advantageous, particularly in 2023, as we secured substantial market share within the influential US government sector. This market is at the forefront of embracing laser communication capabilities within proliferated low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The fiscal year of 2023 witnessed remarkable achievements in key performance indicators, contributing to the sustained growth of our business, and solidifying our prominent position in the free space optical technology industry. Notable accomplishments encompassed securing multiple customer wins and elevating our year-end backlog of optical communication terminals to an unprecedented 794 units - a significant rise from the 256 units recorded at the close of 2022. Furthermore, our financial success was evident in the record-settingcash-in derived from customer contracts, particularly milestone payments within ongoing programs. In 2023, this figure reached an impressive EUR 49.2 million, a substantial increase compared to the EUR 18.3 million recorded in 2022. These achievements collectively signify a year of excellence and heightened opportunities for our organization.
The majority of optical communications terminals within the backlog as of December 31, 2023, pertain to deliverables for key defense industry clients associated with government-funded satellite constellations. These deliveries are scheduled across 2024, 2025, and extending into 2026, providing Mynaric with a robust outlook for revenue and cash flow from these programs.Having initiated deliveries in early 2024, and with our ongoing committed customer programs, we are actively gearing up to significantly boost our production capacity throughout the remainder of the year. In 2024 our focus is on delivering industrialized laser communication products at a large scale, aligning precisely with the objectives we set our company at our inception. We are confident in our ability to secure further customer orders and capitalize on the extensive opportunities that lie ahead for decades to come. At the heart of Mynaric is our focus on technology and the scalability of our manufacturing base, allowing us to harness the current market momentum to its maximum potential. Our trajectory aligns with providing customers with unparalleled communication capabilities, empowering them to establish expansive, interconnected networks, and turning our vision of eradicating connectivity barriers into a tangible reality.
We sincerely thank our dedicated employees, valued customers, supportive suppliers, and committed shareholders for their unwavering support as we embark together on the journey into the industrial age of laser communication.
Sincerely,
Mustafa Veziroglu
Stefan Berndt-von Bülow
Joachim Horwath
CEO
CFO
Founder & CTO
3
Mynaric AG
Annual Report 2023
Report of the Supervisory Board
Dear Shareholders,
A dynamic and exciting 2023 financial year for Mynaric AG lies behind us. At all times during the 2023 reporting year, the Supervisory Board of Mynaric AG fully performed the supervisory and advisory duties incumbent upon it in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and the rules of procedure. In particular, the Supervisory Board advised the Management Board on the management of the company and monitored management measures. The Supervisory Board was always involved in all decisions of fundamental and strategic importance in a timely and appropriate manner. The Management Board informed the Supervisory Board regularly, promptly and comprehensively about all important issues relating to current business development, the earnings and financial situation, corporate planning, the strategic development of the company and changes in the risk situation. Events of particular significance for the situation and development of the company or its subsidiaries were always discussed in a timely manner. All measures taken by the Management Board that require the approval of the Supervisory Board were reviewed, discussed and decided upon. Cooperation between the Management Board and Supervisory Board was trusting and constructive in every respect during the reporting year.
The work in the 2023 financial year was also based on the meetings of the Supervisory Board as well as oral and written reports from the Management Board to the Supervisory Board. After thorough examination and consultation, the Supervisory Board voted on the reports and proposed resolutions of the Executive Board where required by law, the Articles of Association or the Management Board's rules of procedure. In individual cases, the Supervisory Board also passed resolutions outside of meetings. In addition to the regular meetings, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board maintained regular contact with the Management Board and informed himself about the current business situation and important events. The committees of the Supervisory Board (Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee) also coordinated regularly and held meetings as required.
Supervisory Board meetings and main topics of discussion
The Supervisory Board held a total of 13 meetings in the 2023 financial year. Of these, two meetings were held in person and eleven meetings were held as video conferences. In addition, eleven resolutions were passed by circular resolution in the reporting year.
Regular discussions at the Supervisory Board meetings focused in particular on the status of product, order intake, sales, earnings and employment development as well as the financial position and liquidity development of Mynaric AG and its subsidiaries. A particular focus was also the company's increasing focus on the production and delivery of the terminals ordered. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board appointed Mustafa Veziroglu as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Bulent Altan with effect from February 1, 2023 and resolved to conclude a termination agreement with the former Co-Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan, who moved to the company's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board also regularly dealt with the remuneration of the members of the Management Board and the long-term variable remuneration programs for the employees of the company and its affiliated companies.
5
Mynaric AG
Annual Report 2023
In particular, the Supervisory Board dealt with the following topics in the 2023 financial year:
- Assessment of the achievement of the corporate goals 2022
- Appointment of Mustafa Veziroglu as additional Chairman of the Management Board (Co-CEO) of the company and corresponding amendment of his employment contract and the rules of procedure of the Management Board
- Conclusion of a termination agreement with the previous Chairman of the Management Board and Co-CEO Bulent Altan on the occasion of his move to the company's Supervisory Board
- Adoption of the budget for the 2023 financial year
- Discussion of the company's business situation and plans for the 2024 financial year
- Resolution on the terms and conditions of the 2023 share option plan and determination of the share options to be granted to the members of the Management Board under the 2021, 2022 and 2023 share option plans
- Consultation and resolution on debt financing and capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights
- Approval of the annual financial statements for the 2022 financial year
- Resolution on the agenda and draft resolutions for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (including the 2022 remuneration report) and nominations for the (re-)election of members of the Supervisory Board
- Resolution on a payment into the capital reserve of Mynaric Lasercom GmbH
- Election of Bulent Altan as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Peter Müller-Brühl as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and renewed formation and composition of the committees at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the 2023 Annual General Meeting
- Resolution on the filing of an F-3 Registration Statement with the Security and Exchange Commission in the
USA
- Resolution on the relocation of the registered office of Mynaric AG and its subsidiaries from Gilching to Munich
Activities of the committees of the Supervisory Board
The Audit Committee met a total of three times in the 2023 financial year, each time in the form of a video conference. All members of the Audit Committee attended all meetings of the Audit Committee. In 2023, the Audit Committee again dealt with key issues relating to the accounting processes and the Group's internal control and management system. The auditor of the Mynaric Group, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, attended all three meetings of the Audit Committee.
The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee met once in the 2023 financial year in the form of a video conference. All members of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee took part in the meeting, which focused on the nomination of Supervisory Board candidates.
The Remuneration Committee did not meet in the 2023 financial year.
Further information on the activities of the Supervisory Board and its committees can be found in the (consolidated) Corporate Governance Report.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Supervisory Board was fully represented at eleven of the fifteen meetings. Peter Müller-Brühl and Vincent Wobbe were excused from the Supervisory Board meetings on February 22, 2023 and March 21, 2023 respectively. Dr. Hans Königsmann was also excused from the Supervisory Board meetings on 19 April 2023 and 27 September 2023.
In the reporting year, no conflicts of interest arose for Supervisory Board members in connection with their activities as members of the Supervisory Board of Mynaric AG.
6
Mynaric AG
Annual Report 2023
The Supervisory Board has addressed the further development of corporate governance at Mynaric, taking into account the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"). The declaration on corporate governance pursuant to Section 289f of the German Commercial Code (HGB), including the detailed corporate governance report, and the declaration on corporate governance of the Group pursuant to Section 315d HGB can be viewed on the company's website under "Investors > Corporate Governance >" and can be found in the annual report.
In addition, the implementation of the Code's recommendations by the company was discussed with the Management Board and in three justified cases a decision was made to deviate from the Code's recommendations. On the basis of these discussions, the Management Board and Supervisory Board issued the annual declaration of conformity on April 26, 2023. The declaration of compliance was also updated on October 10, 2023. With the update, a further justified deviation from the recommendations of the Code was declared.
The current version of the declaration of compliance can be found in the annual report. It is also permanently available on the company's website under "Investors > Corporate Governance".
changes in the composition of the supervisory board
The term of office of all Supervisory Board members ended at the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The 2023 Annual General Meeting elected Bulent Altan and Margaret Abernathy as new members and Dr. Manfred Krischke, Peter Müller-Brühl and Dr. Hans Königsmann as new members of the Supervisory Board. The elections took place from the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the respective member of the Supervisory Board for the fourth financial year from the beginning of the term of office, not including the financial year in which the term of office begins (i.e. presumably until the end of the 2028 Annual General Meeting).
The Supervisory Board elected Bulent Altan as the new Chairman, replacing Dr. Manfred Krischke, and Peter Müller- Brühl as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Manfred Krischke, Peter Müller-Brühl and Margaret Abernathy were also elected to the Audit Committee, with Dr. Manfred Krischke taking over as Chairman. Bulent Altan, Peter Müller-Brühl and Margaret Abernathy were elected as members of both the Remuneration and Nomination Committees, with Bulent Altan taking over the chairmanship of both committees.
Dr. Hans Königsmann has resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of December 31, 2023.
There were no other changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board in the 2023 financial year.
Audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements
The company's auditor, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, audited the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as well as the Group management report for the 2023 financial year and issued an unqualified audit opinion in each case. The Supervisory Board received the financial statement documents and the auditor's reports in good time.
7
Mynaric AG
Annual Report 2023
The Supervisory Board examined the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year in accordance with the statutory provisions. The Supervisory Board approved the results of the audit and raised no objections following the final results of its own review. The consolidated and annual financial statements prepared by the Management Board and audited by the auditor were approved by the Supervisory Board on July 12, 2024. The annual financial statements are thus adopted in accordance with Section 172 sentence 1 AktG.
THANKS
The Supervisory Board would like to thank the Management Board and all employees for their high level of commitment and successful work in the past financial year. The Supervisory Board would also like to thank the shareholders for their interest in our company and for the trust they have placed in us.
The Supervisory Board would also like to thank Bulent Altan for his commitment and contribution as a member of the Executive Board.The Supervisory Board would also like to thank the departing members of the Supervisory Board for their commitment and contribution.
July 12, 2024
For the Supervisory Board
Bulent Altan
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mynaric AG published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 09:28:03 UTC.