Mynaric AG

Annual Report 2023

Report of the Supervisory Board

Dear Shareholders,

A dynamic and exciting 2023 financial year for Mynaric AG lies behind us. At all times during the 2023 reporting year, the Supervisory Board of Mynaric AG fully performed the supervisory and advisory duties incumbent upon it in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and the rules of procedure. In particular, the Supervisory Board advised the Management Board on the management of the company and monitored management measures. The Supervisory Board was always involved in all decisions of fundamental and strategic importance in a timely and appropriate manner. The Management Board informed the Supervisory Board regularly, promptly and comprehensively about all important issues relating to current business development, the earnings and financial situation, corporate planning, the strategic development of the company and changes in the risk situation. Events of particular significance for the situation and development of the company or its subsidiaries were always discussed in a timely manner. All measures taken by the Management Board that require the approval of the Supervisory Board were reviewed, discussed and decided upon. Cooperation between the Management Board and Supervisory Board was trusting and constructive in every respect during the reporting year.

The work in the 2023 financial year was also based on the meetings of the Supervisory Board as well as oral and written reports from the Management Board to the Supervisory Board. After thorough examination and consultation, the Supervisory Board voted on the reports and proposed resolutions of the Executive Board where required by law, the Articles of Association or the Management Board's rules of procedure. In individual cases, the Supervisory Board also passed resolutions outside of meetings. In addition to the regular meetings, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board maintained regular contact with the Management Board and informed himself about the current business situation and important events. The committees of the Supervisory Board (Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee) also coordinated regularly and held meetings as required.

Supervisory Board meetings and main topics of discussion

The Supervisory Board held a total of 13 meetings in the 2023 financial year. Of these, two meetings were held in person and eleven meetings were held as video conferences. In addition, eleven resolutions were passed by circular resolution in the reporting year.

Regular discussions at the Supervisory Board meetings focused in particular on the status of product, order intake, sales, earnings and employment development as well as the financial position and liquidity development of Mynaric AG and its subsidiaries. A particular focus was also the company's increasing focus on the production and delivery of the terminals ordered. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board appointed Mustafa Veziroglu as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Bulent Altan with effect from February 1, 2023 and resolved to conclude a termination agreement with the former Co-Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan, who moved to the company's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board also regularly dealt with the remuneration of the members of the Management Board and the long-term variable remuneration programs for the employees of the company and its affiliated companies.