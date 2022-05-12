Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mynaric AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 09:14:19 am EDT
34.43 EUR   +3.22%
05/11Certain Ordinary shares of Mynaric AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-MAY-2022.
CI
04/28MYNARIC : Letter issued by Mynaric AG on April 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Mynaric AG - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Mynaric and Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. Sign Contract for Laser Communication Demonstration on ISS Bartolomeo Platform

05/12/2022 | 09:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Contract
Mynaric and Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. Sign Contract for Laser Communication Demonstration on ISS Bartolomeo Platform

12.05.2022 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Airbus?s payload hosting platform to demonstrate Mynaric?s laser communication product on the International Space Station

HOUSTON, May 12, 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) and Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. have signed a contract to host Mynaric?s CONDOR Mk2 terminal for space-based laser communication on the International Space Station?s (ISS) functional testbed, Bartolomeo. Mynaric plans to operate its industrialized optical communications terminal on the ISS, with the goal of demonstrating the product?s capabilities in low Earth orbit and providing its customers with an extended range of experimental mission scenarios.

The terminal will be hosted on the Airbus built and operated Bartolomeo External Payload and Science Hosting Facility attached to the European Space Agency?s (ESA) Columbus laboratory. Bartolomeo serves as a functional testbed on the ISS that enables a wide range of customers the opportunity to test and mature emerging technologies and innovative solutions to expand terrestrial and space economies.

The CONDOR?s positioning on Bartolomeo will provide it a clear view of Earth and space, allowing Mynaric to offer its customers excellent conditions to test and demonstrate a range of laser communication use cases involving a space-based terminal compliant, amongst others, with the Space Development Agency?s optical communications interoperability standard. As part of this on-orbit demonstration, Mynaric plans to put its CONDOR optical communications terminal through a rigorous test regime demonstrating various capabilities and building operational heritage in space.

?We are excited to be part of Mynaric?s effort to demonstrate high data-rate connectivity from the International Space Station,? said Debra Facktor, head of U.S. space systems at Airbus U.S Space & Defense, Inc. ?Choosing Bartolomeo to host the CONDOR optical communications terminal highlights the value our platform provides customers by expediting and simplifying the space qualification of technologies from an idea to a potentially market changing solution.?

?By using the Bartolomeo platform to host our solution, we plan to showcase and, in time, offer our customers an extended range of demonstration and experimental mission scenarios,? said Tim Deaver, vice president for strategic solutions at Mynaric. ?This experience will further help them explore the utility of our products, refine and accelerate various deployment strategies for laser communications technology at large and build our operational heritage in space.?

Mynaric?s CONDOR optical communications terminal is expected to be part of the International Space Station Fall 2022 resupply mission.

About Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.
Headquartered in Arlington, VA and operating under a Special Security Agreement (SSA), Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. offers advanced solutions to meet the most complex U.S. defense, security, space, and intelligence requirements. A long time U.S. government partner, Airbus U.S. leverages world-class satellite, laser communication, rotor and fixed wing solutions to help its National Security focused customers meet their missions. For more information, visit https://airbusus.com/.


About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.


12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351119

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351119  12.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
