    DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

M0Y
Mynaric announces date of FY21 business update and crowdsources questions

03/11/2022 | 11:20am EST
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Market Report
Mynaric announces date of FY21 business update and crowdsources questions

11.03.2022 / 17:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, Germany, 11 March 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced it plans to publish its FY21 business update, including selected key figures of the preliminary financial results FY21 and other key information by means of a shareholder letter on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time). The release of the shareholder letter will be announced over the newswire and published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will host a webcast the same day, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) to discuss the FY21 business update. The webcast will include a presentation and a Q&A session with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan.

Starting today and continuing through March 25, Mynaric will crowdsource questions of retail and institutional investors some of which may be addressed by our upcoming FY21 business update.

 

About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.


11.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1300841

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1300841  11.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,0 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2021 -30,2 M -33,2 M -33,2 M
Net cash 2021 13,7 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Bulent Altan Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Berndt-von Bülow Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Horwath Chief Technology Officer
Mike Reiss VP-Program Management & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYNARIC AG-21.58%214
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-12.10%2 795
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.16.73%2 510
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-11.02%1 236
SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-21.70%1 107
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.87%563