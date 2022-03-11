Mynaric : announces date of FY21 business update and crowdsources questions

MUNICH, Germany, 11 March 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced it plans to publish its FY21 business update, including selected key figures of the preliminary financial results FY21 and other key information by means of a shareholder letter on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time). The release of the shareholder letter will be announced over the newswire and published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will host a webcast the same day, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) to discuss the FY21 business update. The webcast will include a presentation and a Q&A session with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan.

Starting today and continuing through March 25, Mynaric will crowdsource questions of retail and institutional investors some of which may be addressed by the upcoming FY21 business update.