Mynaric announces new date for FY21 business update, publication of full FY21 financial results and analyst and investor day

MUNICH, April 3, 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced that its upcoming FY21 business update will be rescheduled because the management team is still recovering from an illness. Due to the same reasons Mynaric will also have smaller than planned management representation at the upcoming 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., between April 4 and April 7.

Mynaric originally planned to publish its FY21 business update on March 28 and include only selected figures of the preliminary FY21 financial results. Given the proximity to full FY21 financial results and to be efficient with investors and management's time, Mynaric now plans to publish the FY21 business update simultaneously with presentation of full FY21 financial results.

Mynaric plans to release a corresponding shareholder letter and full FY21 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. CEST). The release will be announced over the newswire and the material published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will also host a virtual analyst and investor day the same day, April 28, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. CEST) that will feature a deep dive into the company, its end-markets, and outlook. The webcast of the analyst and investor day will be accessible via the investor relations section of mynaric.com and will include presentations and Q&A sessions with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan, CTO Joachim Horwath, CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and others.

To consider investor questions and areas of interest ahead of its analyst and investor day, Mynaric will crowdsource feedback through April 17.

Public submission and community upvoting of questions via Reddit /r/mynaric

Private submission of questions after registration via the webcast platform

