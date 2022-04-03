Log in
Mynaric announces new date for FY21 business update, publication of full FY21 financial results and analyst and investor day

04/03/2022 | 05:05am EDT
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Market Report
Mynaric announces new date for FY21 business update, publication of full FY21 financial results and analyst and investor day

03.04.2022 / 11:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, April 3, 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced that its upcoming FY21 business update will be rescheduled because the management team is still recovering from an illness. Due to the same reasons Mynaric will also have smaller than planned management representation at the upcoming 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., between April 4 and April 7.

Mynaric originally planned to publish its FY21 business update on March 28 and include only selected figures of the preliminary FY21 financial results. Given the proximity to full FY21 financial results and to be efficient with investors and management's time, Mynaric now plans to publish the FY21 business update simultaneously with presentation of full FY21 financial results.

Mynaric plans to release a corresponding shareholder letter and full FY21 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. CEST). The release will be announced over the newswire and the material published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will also host a virtual analyst and investor day the same day, April 28, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. CEST) that will feature a deep dive into the company, its end-markets, and outlook. The webcast of the analyst and investor day will be accessible via the investor relations section of mynaric.com and will include presentations and Q&A sessions with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan, CTO Joachim Horwath, CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and others.

To consider investor questions and areas of interest ahead of its analyst and investor day, Mynaric will crowdsource feedback through April 17.

 

About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.


03.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1318657

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1318657  03.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
