Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mynaric AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mynaric : opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target

06/17/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Real Estate
Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units per year production rate target

17.06.2021 / 23:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 17, 2021 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) has today celebrated the opening of its first dedicated serial production facility designed to produce laser communication equipment for the aerospace sector at scale. During the event, Mynaric announced a 2,000 units per year production rate target for its new serial production facility, substantially increasing previously announced targeted production capacity.

The newly opened production facility is located in the immediate vicinity of Mynaric's headquarters at the special research airport Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich, Germany. Its size, layout and processes have been set up with a specific focus on scalable production adaptable to the dynamic development expected from the laser communications market and demand across distinct market verticals. Lean manufacturing principles drove the design of the 1,600m² facility whose part flow, workstations, final assembly, and testing capabilities are optimized for efficiency and high throughput production. The facility will be operated with up to three 8-hour shifts to achieve the intended production target creating around 200 jobs along the way.

With the opening of the new production facility Mynaric continues to execute its strategy to build industrial capabilities required for the large volume deployment of laser communication products in proliferated aerospace networks. Mynaric follows a unique approach to supply chain and procurement focused on the reduction of critical supplier dependencies and risks associated to production ramp-up while maintaining its competitive advantages and securing its market position. This unique approach to supply chain and procurement sees Mynaric products utilizing a combination of:

  • Cost-efficient commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components from suppliers supporting customers across diversified industry segments beyond aerospace,
  • Proprietary built-to-print components from suppliers that are selected based on quality, scalability, price, and redundancy, and
  • Key technologies from industry partners and vertically integrated components strategically relevant.

Mynaric utilizes a build-to-stock strategy for sub-systems and collaborative planning with its suppliers to enable short delivery times despite the continuing semiconductor shortage. Mynaric's supply chain and continued investments in industrial capabilities allows it to ramp-up production of products quickly as needed by the market and create continued cost savings that can be passed along to its customers.
 

"We are very proud to have opened, today, what is to our knowledge the world's first dedicated serial production facility for free-space optics products. We are on the cusp of the industrial age of this technology and we at Mynaric stand by our word to lead the way to enable the large-scale deployment across various applications in aerospace."
Bulent Altan, CEO, Mynaric
 

"Our commitment to volume production and securing critical supply chain components hits the mark with what our diverse customer communities around the world are seeking. The investments we are making coupled with an excellent team to execute puts us on the path for mutual success, for customers and our shareholders."
Tina Ghataore, CCO, Mynaric
 

"I am incredibly proud of what the entire Mynaric team has pulled off to get us to this milestone. Where today stands our first serial production facility there was only gravel just nine months ago. It is exactly this speed that's at the core of the Mynaric identity and the basis for achieving our production rate target of 2,000 units yearly as quickly as possible."
Tino Schuldt, COO, Mynaric
 

"What started in 2009 as a spin off from the German Aerospace Center has become a global
leading player in laser communication. With this new production facility Mynaric is launching the next stage and hits another milestone in its impressive company development. Mynaric has long become a Bavarian top star and blue-and-white role model for the Bavarian space startup community. Since 2019 when Bulent Altan - one of the architects of SpaceX's success - joined Mynaric as CEO it became known to more than just industry insiders that something big is in the making. Braun and Marconi revolutionized communications around 120 years ago through radio telegraphy and Mynaric is on the best track to do the same."
Dr. Florian Herrmann, Member of the Bavarian parliament, Leader of the office of the Bavarian Prime-minister and Minister of State for Federal Matters and Media


About Mynaric

Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its laser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, which allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms, satellites and the ground.

Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. With its laser data transmission products Mynaric is positioned as a pioneer in this growth market.

More information on: www.mynaric.com
 

Note to editors:

The celebratory opening of the production hall took place at special research airport Oberpfaffenhofen with in-person guests from politics, industry, and the press and additional online guests joining via live stream. Dr. Florian Herrmann (Member of the Bavarian parliament, Leader of the office of the Bavarian Prime-minister and Minister of State for Federal Matters and Media) gave a guest speech as part of the event followed by a panel discussion on growth opportunities for the German (aero)space sector between flotilla admiral Christian Bock (Director of Center of Excellence for Confined and Shallow Waters, NATO), Thomas Sattelberger (member of the German federal parliament), Daniel Metzler (CEO Isar Aerospace), and Bulent Altan (CEO Mynaric). The event also included guided tours through the serial production facility as well as an exhibition of Mynaric's space product CONDOR and a Grob G520 HAPS OPV research, training and surveillance aircraft of the company H3 Mission Systems equipped with Mynaric's HAWK product for airborne applications.

A recording of the event is available on-demand from: https://youtu.be/QVlVybafgEI

Photos of the event are available from June 18 on request: comms@mynaric.com


17.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209422

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1209422  17.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209422&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MYNARIC AG
05:57pMYNARIC  : opens serial production facility for laser communication products and..
EQ
05:39pMYNARIC  : opens serial production facility for laser communication products and..
PU
05/26MYNARIC  : becomes first company to successfully demonstrate OISL standard of U...
PU
05/26PRESS RELEASE  : Mynaric becomes first company to successfully demonstrate OISL ..
DJ
05/26MYNARIC  : becomes first company to successfully demonstrate OISL standard of U...
EQ
05/20MYNARIC  : and Cloud Constellation Partner Up and Sign MoU on SpaceBelt – ..
PU
05/20PRESS RELEASE  : Mynaric and Cloud Constellation Partner Up and Sign MoU on Spac..
DJ
05/20MYNARIC  : and Cloud Constellation Partner Up and Sign MoU on SpaceBelt - Cloud ..
EQ
05/14PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric expands its U.S. Government team with former Airbus U.S...
DJ
05/14MYNARIC  : expands its U.S. Government team with former Airbus U.S., SES, and U...
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2021 -17,0 M -20,2 M -20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 12,0 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 307 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 100%
Chart MYNARIC AG
Duration : Period :
Mynaric AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYNARIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 107,50 €
Last Close Price 74,90 €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bulent Altan Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Berndt-von Bülow Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Horwath Chief Technology Officer
Mike Reiss VP-Program Management & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYNARIC AG3.01%374
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.19.49%225 334
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.91%85 697
ERICSSON AB12.31%43 652
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.06%38 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.23.31%35 579