DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Mynaric raises EUR 52.8M to continue positioning as market leading industrialized laser communication producer



28.10.2020 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.



Munich, October 28, 2020 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11), a leader in the design, development and manufacture of laser communication products for high-speed connectivity in air and space, has successfully raised gross proceeds of EUR 52.8 million via a capital increase from authorized capital. The amount was already fully placed during a pre-placement with institutional investors while full allocation was still conditional on the completion of a subscription rights offering to existing shareholders which ended on Monday.



Today's announcement of the EUR 52.8 million capital increase gross proceeds brings Mynaric's total funding to date to more than EUR 110 million which was and is being invested to industrialize laser communication products for commercial and governmental connectivity networks.



"We are now starting to deliver first products into the hands of customers and are winning contracts for initial deployments of industrialized laser communication technology. Developments being driven by the commercial sector and, more recently and forcefully, by the government sector are heralding the industrial age of laser communication. The company that can meet the demand from these initial players, with products specifically designed for mass deployment, is the company that is best placed to lead this hugely dynamic and ever-growing market. With today's announced funding and the recently won contracts we have all reasons to believe we are that company."

Bulent Altan, CEO, Mynaric



Mynaric has recently announced contract wins to supply its laser communication products to two US government programs. The net proceeds of the capital increase will be used to build on these wins and support and consolidate Mynaric's leading position in the market, specifically:

To prepare for large-volume operational product deployment in order to secure its market position permanently. This entails moving towards production capabilities to be able to assemble triple digit units per year and implementing flexibility to scale output as needed by the market. Further, this includes work towards the development of second generation product iterations to include optimizations in the context of industrialization of laser communications.

To win market share by leveraging existing products. Mynaric will expand its business development activities internationally to win additional lead customers, build-up support and maintenance capabilities to transition first customers to advocates, and shorten delivery times to enable new customers to validate the products at short notice.

To expand Mynaric's access to the key North American market. Increased US operations will enable on-premise and off-premise product demonstrations, mainly for the purpose of business development, and will create capabilities to provide customer support and handle sensitive data domestically.

About Mynaric

Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its laser data transmission products allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms, satellites and the ground.



Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. With its laser data transmission products Mynaric is positioned as a pioneer in this growth market.



For more information see: www.mynaric.com

Important information

This announcement serves solely for information purposes and represents neither an offer to purchase, sell, exchange or transfer securities nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Mynaric AG in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Mynaric AG referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration. Neither Mynaric AG nor any other person described herein involved in the transaction intends to register the securities described herein under the Securities Act or with the securities supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America in connection with this announcement. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States of America will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or the selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities must not be offered in any jurisdiction under circumstances that would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering materials in connection with the securities in such a jurisdiction.

In the United Kingdom, this information may only be forwarded, and is only directed, to (i) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies, falling under 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as "Relevant Persons"). The securities may only be obtained by Relevant Persons, and any offer to subscribe for or purchase or otherwise acquire such securities and any offer or agreement in such regard will only be made to or entered into with Relevant Persons. Each person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or its contents.

Subject to certain exemptions, the securities referenced in this announcement must not be sold or offered for sale in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account of persons domiciled or residing in Australia, Canada or Japan.

Neither Mynaric AG nor any of its affiliates has taken any measures that would allow for a public offer of the securities or the possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offer or marketing material in connection with these securities in any jurisdiction in which such measures are necessary. In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), in which the regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") is in effect (the "Relevant Member States"), this announcement, and any offer following it, is only addressed to persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). It is assumed that each person in the Relevant Member States who acquires or is offered securities as part of an offering (an "Investor") has represented and agreed that such person is a Qualified Investor; that securities purchased by such person as part of the offering are not being purchased for any person in the EEA other than a Qualified Investor or persons in the United Kingdom or another Relevant Member State with comparable legal provisions, with respect to whom the Investor may make decisions at its own discretion; and that the securities would not be purchased for offer or re-sale in the EEA, if this would lead to Mynaric AG or any of its affiliates being required to publish a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, the terms "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Mynaric AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Mynaric AG accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.