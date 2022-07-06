Log in
    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:05 2022-07-06 am EDT
29.08 EUR   +8.90%
10:44aMYNARIC : resolves on capital increase from authorized capital with the new shares being subscribed by L3Harris - Form 6-K
PU
09:04aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:46aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
Mynaric : resolves on capital increase from authorized capital with the new shares being subscribed by L3Harris - Form 6-K

07/06/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Mynaric resolves on capital increase from authorized capital with the new shares being subscribed by L3Harris

Gilching, Germany, 5 July 2022 - The management board of Mynaric AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the Company's share capital from EUR 5,242,948.00 to EUR 5,652,242.00 by issuing 409,294 new ordinary bearer shares by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2021/I and with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares issued in the capital increase, which correspond to approximately 7.2% of the Company's share capital, were fully subscribed by L3Harris. The placement price for the new shares is EUR 27.3675 per ordinary share. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the equity base and to support further growth of Mynaric AG.

Under the framework of the investment, L3Harris will be granted certain collaboration privileges such as access to select test capabilities of Mynaric including the Company's already established link testbeds on the ground and upcoming laser communication assets to be deployed by Mynaric on the International Space Station (ISS). Both parties intend to intensify the collaboration subject to additional investments by L3Harris.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit mynaric.com.

###

Disclaimer

Mynaric AG published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11,4 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2022 -50,6 M -51,8 M -51,8 M
Net Debt 2022 36,6 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 151 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,70 €
Average target price 82,75 €
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bulent Altan Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Berndt-von Bülow Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Horwath Chief Technology Officer
Mike Reiss VP-Program Management & Operations
