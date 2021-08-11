Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mynaric AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mynaric : unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans

08/11/2021 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans

11.08.2021 / 11:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company plans to expand production capabilities in California

Los Angeles, August 11, 2021 - Mynaric (M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) announced today its commitment to produce electronic systems directly in the U.S., expanding its existing capabilities in the Los Angeles area. The California expansion is designed to accommodate the needs of security-sensitive U.S. customers.

Mynaric will establish assembly, integration and test capabilities for electronic components and ensure these components can be fully sourced, designed and built in the United States, without leaving the country until customer delivery. This commitment will result in further expansion of Mynaric's footprint and jobs created in the United States adding to existing facilities in Los Angeles alongside its Washington D.C. office. Mynaric's current facilities in the U.S. already include cleanroom environments, test equipment areas and general office space. A link and interoperability test lab, allowing the validation of two optical communication terminals (OCTs) under a high-fidelity dynamic simulation, will become available in the coming weeks in California. This setup also allows the validation of OCTs from multiple vendors to be tested for interoperability with the SDA OISL Standard. The establishment of such a lab on U.S. soil was part of a commitment Mynaric made to support Telesat as part of the DARPA Blackjack Track B program.
 
"Mynaric has already invested in state-of-the-art facilities in California for the test and production of laser communication terminals and will continue to do so. Putting the capabilities in place that allow our electronic units to be produced and handled solely in the U.S., is yet another confirmation of our commitment to serve critical and strategically relevant communication needs of security-sensitive U.S. government customers. We are fortunate and proud to continue to support the needs of our diverse U.S. government customers" said Tina Ghataore, president of Mynaric USA, and Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric.

The production commitment in the U.S. follows the opening of the company's serial production facility for laser communication equipment in Gilching, Germany in June 2021, with a capacity of up to 2,000 units per year.

For more information about Mynaric's expanding U.S. presence, please read our past announcements.


About Mynaric
Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space.

# # #
 

 


11.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225610

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225610  11.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225610&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MYNARIC AG
05:19aMYNARIC : unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans
EQ
05:18aPRESS RELEASE : Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans
DJ
07/23MYNARIC : Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Entrance to Indi..
PU
07/23MYNARIC : Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Entrance to Indi..
EQ
07/23PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate En..
DJ
07/23Mynaric Signs Memorandum of Understanding with JR Aerospace
CI
06/17MARKET CHATTER : Germany's Mynaric, Northern Data Mull US Public Debut
MT
06/17PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication..
DJ
06/17MYNARIC : opens serial production facility for laser communication products and ..
EQ
06/17Mynaric Opens Serial Production Facility
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,80 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2021 -23,5 M -27,5 M -27,5 M
Net Debt 2021 5,00 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 306 M 359 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 31,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 100%
Chart MYNARIC AG
Duration : Period :
Mynaric AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYNARIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 74,80 €
Average target price 110,67 €
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bulent Altan Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Berndt-von Bülow Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Horwath Chief Technology Officer
Mike Reiss VP-Program Management & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYNARIC AG2.19%359
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-8.60%3 643
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.85.92%2 575
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-16.17%2 345
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.9.55%1 254
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-14.78%972