    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Entrance to Indian Aerospace Market

07/23/2021 | 05:33am EDT
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent 
Mynaric Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Entrance to Indian Aerospace Market 
2021-07-23 / 11:32 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MUNICH, (July 26, 2021) - Mynaric today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JR 
Aerospace to accelerate its entry into the Indian aerospace market. JR Aerospace is a newly established Indian 
investment and technology company with an existing network in the Indian aerospace sector and with relevant 
organizations. The MoU sets out the principal terms and conditions upon which Mynaric and JR Aerospace will enter into 
detailed legally binding agreements intended to be signed subsequent to the MoU. 
At the core of the MoU is a contemplated distribution partnership between the companies. The partnership will see 
Mynaric acting as the exclusive laser communication vendor for JR Aerospace that, in turn, will explore business 
opportunities with commercial buyers with links to India as well as with various organizations of the Indian 
government, and beyond. 
The partnership will also shine light on the technological, programmatic and regulatory requirements for the sale of 
laser communication products in the Indian aerospace market. It will further explore possibilities to optimize 
Mynaric's international supply chain; both to support its increasing serial-production of laser communication products 
and to also serve the domestic Indian market more efficiently. 
Today's announcement comes shortly after India's Department of Telecommunications secretary, Anshu Prakash, held 
discussions with a range of international satellite operators on a holistic roadmap to establish local manufacturing 
capabilities and an enabling regulatory environment for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. 
"India has a huge domestic need for consumer grade broadband provided from satellite constellations and an uprising 
aerospace sector to provide technological capabilities for commercial and governmental actors. That combined with 
excellent foreign relations enable Indian corporations to not only provide services for domestic users but also serve 
other markets in the wider region. We are pleased to be making a step closer to the economic powerhouse that is India 
and look forward to the business that will result from this partnership," said Bulent Altan, Chief Executive Officer, 
Mynaric. 
About Mynaric 
Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer 
of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and 
satellites. 
Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks are today largely based on 
infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The future 
therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. With its industrialized 
laser data transmission products Mynaric is positioned as a pioneer in this growth market. 
More information on: www.mynaric.com ### -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Mynaric AG 
              Dornierstr. 19 
              82205 Gilching 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 8105 7999 0 
E-mail:       comms@mynaric.com 
Internet:     www.mynaric.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0JCY11 
WKN:          A0JCY1 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221251 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221251 2021-07-23

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)

