    M0Y   DE000A0JCY11

MYNARIC AG

(M0Y)
PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink

08/14/2021 | 10:17am EDT
Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink 2021-08-12 / 15:01

Laser communication products enhance satellite relay service 

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 12, 2021 - Mynaric and SpaceLink today announced the signature of a definitive agreement on 
the sale of optical inter-satellite link (OISL) terminals for satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) with a total order 
volume of up to USD28 million depending on exercised options and SpaceLink's satellite prime selection. Mynaric expects 
to ship SpaceLink's first units during the first quarter of 2023. The deal includes mutually agreed upon milestone 
payments leading up to initial delivery. 
"The final details of this agreement are just the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to bring fast, highly 
secure and continuous communications between spacecraft and the ground. Our industrialized approach to production will 
allow us to meet the expanded needs as SpaceLink's constellation grows," said Tina Ghataore, president, Mynaric USA and 
Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric. 
The agreement follows the framework previously announced, that also includes potential follow-up orders and further 
collaboration between the two companies. In addition to today's announcement, Mynaric is expected to provide SpaceLink 
Low Earth Orbit (LEO) optical communication terminals (OCT) for SpaceLink customers. These terminals would interface 
with the SpaceLink MEO data relay service. Both agreements significantly strengthen the relationship between the two 
aerospace organizations to mutual benefit. 
About SpaceLink 
SpaceLink is building an information superhighway for the space economy that will help advance humanity to a new age of 
space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight^TM data relay system provides 
global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is 
headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary 
of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange. 
About Mynaric 
Mynaric (M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, 
enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the 
need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now 
largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical 
reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. 
Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication 
constellations in air and space. 
2021-08-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Mynaric AG 
              Dornierstr. 19 
              82205 Gilching 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 8105 7999 0 
E-mail:       comms@mynaric.com 
Internet:     www.mynaric.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0JCY11 
WKN:          A0JCY1 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1226155 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1226155 2021-08-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

