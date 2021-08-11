PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans
2021-08-11 / 11:17
Company plans to expand production capabilities in California
Los Angeles, August 11, 2021 - Mynaric (M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) announced today its commitment to produce electronic
systems directly in the U.S., expanding its existing capabilities in the Los Angeles area. The California expansion is
designed to accommodate the needs of security-sensitive U.S. customers.
Mynaric will establish assembly, integration and test capabilities for electronic components and ensure these
components can be fully sourced, designed and built in the United States, without leaving the country until customer
delivery. This commitment will result in further expansion of Mynaric's footprint and jobs created in the United States
adding to existing facilities in Los Angeles alongside its Washington D.C. office. Mynaric's current facilities in the
U.S. already include cleanroom environments, test equipment areas and general office space. A link and interoperability
test lab, allowing the validation of two optical communication terminals (OCTs) under a high-fidelity dynamic
simulation, will become available in the coming weeks in California. This setup also allows the validation of OCTs from
multiple vendors to be tested for interoperability with the SDA OISL Standard. The establishment of such a lab on U.S.
soil was part of a commitment Mynaric made to support Telesat as part of the DARPA Blackjack Track B program.
"Mynaric has already invested in state-of-the-art facilities in California for the test and production of laser
communication terminals and will continue to do so. Putting the capabilities in place that allow our electronic units
to be produced and handled solely in the U.S., is yet another confirmation of our commitment to serve critical and
strategically relevant communication needs of security-sensitive U.S. government customers. We are fortunate and proud
to continue to support the needs of our diverse U.S. government customers" said Tina Ghataore, president of Mynaric
USA, and Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric.
The production commitment in the U.S. follows the opening of the company's serial production facility for laser
communication equipment in Gilching, Germany in June 2021, with a capacity of up to 2,000 units per year.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer
of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and
satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such
as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal,
economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure
into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for
telecommunication constellations in air and space.
