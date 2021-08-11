PRESS RELEASE : Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans 2021-08-11 / 11:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company plans to expand production capabilities in California Los Angeles, August 11, 2021 - Mynaric (M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) announced today its commitment to produce electronic systems directly in the U.S., expanding its existing capabilities in the Los Angeles area. The California expansion is designed to accommodate the needs of security-sensitive U.S. customers. Mynaric will establish assembly, integration and test capabilities for electronic components and ensure these components can be fully sourced, designed and built in the United States, without leaving the country until customer delivery. This commitment will result in further expansion of Mynaric's footprint and jobs created in the United States adding to existing facilities in Los Angeles alongside its Washington D.C. office. Mynaric's current facilities in the U.S. already include cleanroom environments, test equipment areas and general office space. A link and interoperability test lab, allowing the validation of two optical communication terminals (OCTs) under a high-fidelity dynamic simulation, will become available in the coming weeks in California. This setup also allows the validation of OCTs from multiple vendors to be tested for interoperability with the SDA OISL Standard. The establishment of such a lab on U.S. soil was part of a commitment Mynaric made to support Telesat as part of the DARPA Blackjack Track B program. "Mynaric has already invested in state-of-the-art facilities in California for the test and production of laser communication terminals and will continue to do so. Putting the capabilities in place that allow our electronic units to be produced and handled solely in the U.S., is yet another confirmation of our commitment to serve critical and strategically relevant communication needs of security-sensitive U.S. government customers. We are fortunate and proud to continue to support the needs of our diverse U.S. government customers" said Tina Ghataore, president of Mynaric USA, and Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric. The production commitment in the U.S. follows the opening of the company's serial production facility for laser communication equipment in Gilching, Germany in June 2021, with a capacity of up to 2,000 units per year. For more information about Mynaric's expanding U.S. presence, please read our past announcements. About Mynaric Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space. # # # -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Mynaric AG Dornierstr. 19 82205 Gilching Germany Phone: +49 8105 7999 0 E-mail: comms@mynaric.com Internet: www.mynaric.com ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 WKN: A0JCY1 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1225610 End of News DGAP News Service -------------

1225610 2021-08-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225610&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)