MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a Canada-based medical biotech drug research and development company. The Company is focused on neuro-pharmaceutical drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. It is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio) pharmaceutical companies by molecular concepts for the applications of psilocybin analogs for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. The Company is engaged in collaborative research with the Michael Smith Laboratories at the University of British Columbia.