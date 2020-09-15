Log in
MYNEWS HOLDINGS

(MYNEWS)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/14
0.59 MYR   +1.72%
05:55aMYNEWS : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
PU
Mynews : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

09/15/2020

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

myNEWS Holdings Bhd published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:54:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 529 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2020 9,03 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 82,3 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 402 M 97,1 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 776
Free-Float 29,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,71 MYR
Last Close Price 0,59 MYR
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tai Luk Dang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lien Bing Ding Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ching Tak Peck Operations Director
Tai Wen Dang Executive Director & CEO-Retail
Tai Hock Dang Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer-Food
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYNEWS HOLDINGS-47.32%97
WALMART INC.15.55%387 374
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.59%37 841
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.96%28 303
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-12.27%22 442
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED17.63%19 769
