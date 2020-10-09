Log in
MYOKARDIA, INC.

MYOKARDIA, INC.

(MYOK)
MYOKARDIA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of MyoKardia, Inc. - MYOK

10/09/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of MyoKardia, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MYOK) to Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of MyoKardia will receive only $225.00 in cash for each share of MyoKardia that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-myok/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYOKARDIA, INC.202.76%11 696
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.55%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.64%69 943
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS59.76%63 126
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 386
BEIGENE, LTD.81.88%27 323
