  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Myomo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYO   US62857J2015

MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Myomo, Inc. : Announces Participation in A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021

07/23/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The event will consist of one-on-one virtual investor meetings. Investors participating in the virtual conference who are interested in meeting with members of Myomo’s management team should contact their A.G.P. representative.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,5 M 51,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harry Kovelman Chief Medical Officer
Stefanie Dunaway Manager-Clinical Services
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYOMO, INC.36.55%61
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.00%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC8.51%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.35%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION3.33%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.17.50%48 667