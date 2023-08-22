INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
AUGUST 2023
Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO
David Henry, CFO
Conquering Upper Limb
Paralysis with Wearable
Medical Robotics
NYSE American: MYO
Legal Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the trading of the Company's common stock on the NYSE American, the Company's plans for the use of proceeds and advancing its product line, increasing its sales and marketing efforts and growing its business, the Company's financial position and projections of future operating results, and the Company's future business expectations, which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company's management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's liquidity and financial position, the trading of its common stock, its new products, services, and technologies, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Investment Highlights: Market Leader in New Product Category
- Creating a new product category for this large unmet medical need
- Patient Population with Chronic Arm Paralysis = Approx. 3M in US
- New Incidences in US each year = Approx. 250K due to new strokes, other neuro conditions
- Worldwide need: Prevalence = Approx. 1% of Population
- Experienced management team is rapidly scaling the only commercially-available device to restore function for upper extremity paralysis
- 10 Years of Revenue Growth
- Nearly 1000 patient candidates with consistent payers in pipeline; Backlog of 179 units = $7.2M pending revenue
- Commercial and government health insurance plans reimburse for devices on a case-to-case basis (over 2000 delivered to patients); Coverage for Medicare Part B patients is pending
- Revenue growth driven by shift to Direct Billing channel and greater International sales, resulting in higher ASPs and gross margin
- Cash position as of 6/30/23 = $9 million; Cash burn decreasing with revenue growth and operating efficiencies
THE ONLY DEVICE TO
ENABLE A PARALYZED ARM
TO MOVE AGAIN:
MY OWN MOTION
Causes of Upper Extremity Paralysis
Stroke
Major Dx
TBI
SCI
ØStroke/CVA
BPI
ØTraumatic Brain
PI
Injury
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Brachial Plexus Injury
Other Dx
- Cerebral Palsy
- Multiple Sclerosis
- ALS
- Spinal Muscular Atrophy
- Acute Flaccid Myelitis
