Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Myomo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYO   US62857J2015

MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
1.710 USD   -4.47%
08:13aMYOMO : Investor Presentation June 2022
PU
06/10MYOMO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Myomo To Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Myomo : Investor Presentation June 2022

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIDOTI SMALL CAP

CONFERENCE

JUNE 2022

Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO

David Henry, CFO

Conquering Upper Limb

Paralysis with Wearable

Medical Robotics

NYSE American: MYO

1

Overview Market Opportunity Product Line & Evidence Commercial Scale Up Insurance Reimbursement Financials

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the trading of the Company's common stock on the NYSE American, the Company's plans for the use of proceeds and advancing its product line, increasing its sales and marketing efforts and growing its business, the Company's financial position and projections of future operating results, and the Company's future business expectations, which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company's management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's liquidity and financial position, the trading of its common stock, its new products, services, and technologies, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

2

Overview Market Opportunity Product Line & Evidence Commercial Scale Up Insurance Reimbursement Financials

Company Overview

We design, manufacture and provide the MyoPro, a wearable medical robotic device that restores movement and function of paralyzed arms and hands

Lightweight and portable, to enable users to perform Activities of Daily Living

Only commercially available device of its kind with FDA registration, government and private reimbursement and CE mark

Can benefit patients suffering from

stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, as well as ALS or other neuromuscular disease/injury

3

Overview Market Opportunity Product Line & Evidence Commercial Scale Up Insurance Reimbursement Financials

Investment Highlights: Market Leader in New Product Category

  • Creating a new product category for this large unmet medical need
    • Patient Population with Chronic Arm Paralysis = Approx. 3M in US
    • New Incidences in US each year = Approx. 250K due to new strokes, other neuro conditions
    • Worldwide need: Prevalence = Approx. 1% of Population
  • Experienced management team is rapidly scaling the only commercially-available device

to restore function for upper extremity paralysis

    • Revenue growth rates of 83% and 98% in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • Over 900 patient candidates in pipeline; Backlog of 160 units = $6.1M pending revenue
  • Commercial and government health insurance plans reimburse for devices on a case-to-case basis (over 1600 delivered to patients)
  • Revenue Growth driven by shift to Direct Billing channel and greater International sales, resulting in higher ASPs and gross margin
  • Cash position as of 3/31/22 = $12.9 million. Sufficient cash runway to last well into 2023

4

Overview Market Opportunity Product Line & Evidence Commercial Scale Up Insurance Reimbursement Financials

Key Milestones Driving Revenue Growth

Revenues

$M

Expanded #

of Payers

13.9

Pivot to

HCPCS Codes Direct Billing

Issued

EU Launch

IPO

1

Commercial7.6

Scale-up

Begins

3.8

2.4

1.6

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Myomo Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MYOMO, INC.
08:13aMYOMO : Investor Presentation June 2022
PU
06/10MYOMO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Myomo To Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference
BU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Myomo, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11MYOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/11Myomo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11MYOMO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Earnings Flash (MYO) MYOMO Reports Q1 Revenue $3.9M, vs. Street Est of $2.86M
MT
05/11Myomo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/04Myomo to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYOMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,88 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,65 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 11,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MYOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myomo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,71 $
Average target price 13,63 $
Spread / Average Target 697%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harry Kovelman Chief Medical Officer
Stefanie Dunaway Manager-Clinical Services
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYOMO, INC.-75.02%12
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.86%180 242
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.47%117 744
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.84%67 366
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.39%33 978
HOYA CORPORATION-26.45%33 913