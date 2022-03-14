Myomo : Investor Presentation March 2022

Overview Market Opportunity Product Line & Evidence Commercial Scale Up Insurance Reimbursement Financials
Company Overview
We design, manufacture and provide the MyoPro™, a wearable medical robotic device that restores movement and function of paralyzed arms and hands
Lightweight and portable, to enable users to perform Activities of Daily Living
Only commercially available device of its kind with FDA registration, government and private reimbursement and CE mark
Can benefit patients suffering from
stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, as well as ALS or other neuromuscular disease/injury
Investment Highlights: Market Leader in New Product Category
Creating a new product category for this large unmet medical need
Patient Population with Chronic Arm Paralysis = Approx. 3M in US
New Incidences in US each year = Approx. 250K due to new strokes, other neuro conditions
Worldwide need: Prevalence = Approx. 1% of Population
Experienced management team is rapidly scaling the only commercially-available device
to restore function for upper extremity paralysis
Revenue growth rates of 83% and 98% in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Over 800 patient candidates in pipeline; Backlog of 154 units = $5.8M pending revenue
Commercial and government health insurance plans reimburse for devices on a case-to-case basis (over 1500 delivered to patients)
Emphasizing our growing Direct Billing channel, resulting in higher ASPs and gross margin (75%)
Cash position as of 12/31/21 = $15.5 million. Sufficient cash runway to last well into 2023
Key Milestones Driving Revenue Growth
Revenues
$M
Expanded #
of Payers
13.9
Pivot to
HCPCS Codes Direct Billing
Issued
EU Launch
IPO
Commercial
Scale-up
Begins
7.6
3.8
2.4
1.6
1
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
