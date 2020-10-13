Log in
MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
Myomo : Investor Presentation Oct 2020

10/13/2020

Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO David Henry, CFO

Conquering Upper Limb Paralysis with Wearable Medical Robotics

Investor Presentation October 2020

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the trading of the Company's common stock on the NYSE American, the Company's plans for the use of proceeds and advancing its product line, increasing its sales and marketing efforts and growing its business, the Company's financial position and projections of future operating results, and the Company's future business expectations, which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company's management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's liquidity and financial position, the trading of its common stock, its new products, services, and technologies, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Company Overview

We design, manufacture and sell the MyoPro™, a wearable medical robotic device that restores movement and function of paralyzed arms and hands

Lightweight and portable, to enable users to perform Activities of Daily Living

Only commercially available device of its kind with FDA registration, government and private reimbursement and CE mark

Can benefit patients suffering from

stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, as well as ALS or other neuromuscular disease/injury

Investment Highlights

  • Large unmet medical need and potential market expansion through product line extensions
    • Estimated $10B U.S. market opportunity
    • Estimated $20B opportunity outside the U.S.
  • Experienced management team expanding and strengthening platform for only commercially-available device to restore function for upper extremity paralysis
    • FDA registered in US; CE mark in Europe
  • Accelerating pipeline growth from ongoing rollout in US and International markets supported by growing direct-to-patient marketing via social media
  • Emphasizing our growing Direct Billing channel, resulting in higher ASPs and gross margin
  • Strong commercial momentum reflected in Direct Billing revenue percentage, reimbursement pipeline and backlog
  • Cash position as of 6/30/20 = $10.7 million supports sales, marketing and expansion of Direct Billing initiative

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Myomo Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,12 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 16,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,25 $
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandon Green Chief Medical Officer
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Amy K. Knapp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYOMO, INC.-49.02%17
ABBOTT LABORATORIES27.85%196 617
MEDTRONIC PLC-3.87%146 600
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-12.36%69 093
HOYA CORPORATION16.12%42 876
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.77%40 311
