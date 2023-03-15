Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Myomo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYO   US62857J2015

MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
0.7173 USD   -6.84%
08:33aMyomo Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement
BU
03/13MYOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/13Myomo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Myomo Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement

03/15/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 13, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 included in the 10-K contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph.

This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MYOMO, INC.
08:33aMyomo Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement
BU
03/13MYOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
03/13Myomo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/13Transcript : Myomo, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 13, 2023
CI
03/13Myomo, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13Earnings Flash (MYO) MYOMO Reports Q4 Revenue $4M, vs. Street Est of $4.06M
MT
03/13Myomo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/13Myomo, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance or First Quarter 2023
CI
03/06Myomo To Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
03/06Myomo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 13, 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYOMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,33 M - -
Net cash 2023 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 24,8 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MYOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myomo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 5,13 $
Spread / Average Target 614%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harry Kovelman Chief Medical Officer
Stefanie Dunaway Manager-Clinical Services
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYOMO, INC.40.26%25
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.24%171 275
MEDTRONIC PLC0.18%103 587
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.42%66 118
DEXCOM, INC.-0.07%43 727
HOYA CORPORATION6.89%35 870