Myomo Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 13, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 included in the 10-K contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph.

This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005511/en/