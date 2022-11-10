Advanced search
    MYO   US62857J2015

MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:42 2022-11-10 pm EST
1.320 USD   -0.75%
03:19pMyomo : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Featuring Strong Authorizations and Orders and Record Backlog
11/03Myomo to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022
10/26US Futures Lower as Alphabet, Microsoft Shares Slump
Myomo : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Featuring Strong Authorizations and Orders and Record Backlog

11/10/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Third quarter revenue of $4.0 million, up 8% sequentially

130 authorizations and orders results in a record-high backlog of 184 units

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

BOSTON (November 10, 2022) - Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Read more.

Myomo Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 20:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,38 M 9,38 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MYOMO, INC.
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harry Kovelman Chief Medical Officer
Stefanie Dunaway Manager-Clinical Services
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYOMO, INC.-80.57%9
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.20%173 416
MEDTRONIC PLC-22.48%105 389
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-10.69%62 255
DEXCOM, INC.-15.71%43 705
HOYA CORPORATION-20.31%32 892