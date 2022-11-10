Myomo : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Featuring Strong Authorizations and Orders and Record Backlog

Third quarter revenue of $4.0 million, up 8% sequentially
130 authorizations and orders results in a record-high backlog of 184 units
Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today
BOSTON (November 10, 2022) - Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Read more.
