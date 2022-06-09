Log in
MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
2.130 USD   -4.48%
Myomo To Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference
BU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Myomo, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11MYOMO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Myomo To Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

06/09/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, Myomo’s chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, Myomo’s chief financial officer, will present and provide a business update at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from June 15 to June 16, 2022.

Myomo is scheduled to present on June 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET, and investors may access the presentation at that time here . Myomo will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 15 and 16, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client.

A replay of the presentation will also be available for a period of time at this link.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,88 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,65 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 15,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,23 $
Average target price 13,63 $
Spread / Average Target 511%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harry Kovelman Chief Medical Officer
Stefanie Dunaway Manager-Clinical Services
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYOMO, INC.-67.42%15
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-18.51%200 816
MEDTRONIC PLC-7.16%127 805
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.70%72 649
HOYA CORPORATION-18.59%37 798
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.13%36 682