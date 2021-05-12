Log in
    MYO   US62857J2015

MYOMO, INC.

(MYO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Myomo : Investor Presentation May 2021

05/12/2021 | 11:36am EDT
Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO David Henry, CFO

Conquering Upper Limb Paralysis with Wearable Medical Robotics

Investor Presentation May 2021

NYSE American: MYO

1

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the trading of the Company's common stock on the NYSE American, the Company's plans for the use of proceeds and advancing its product line, increasing its sales and marketing efforts and growing its business, the Company's financial position and projections of future operating results, and the Company's future business expectations, which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company's management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's liquidity and financial position, the trading of its common stock, its new products, services, and technologies, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

NYSE American: MYO

2

Company Overview

We design, manufacture and provide the MyoPro, a wearable medical robotic device that restores movement and function of paralyzed arms and hands

Lightweight and portable, to enable users to perform Activities of Daily Living

Only commercially available device of its kind with FDA registration, government and private reimbursement and CE mark

Can benefit patients suffering from

stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, as well as ALS or other neuromuscular disease/injury

NYSE American: MYO

3

Investment Highlights

  • Large unmet medical need and potential market expansion through product line extensions
    • Patient Population with Chronic Arm Paralysis = Approx. 3M in US
    • New Incidences in US each year = Approx. 250K due to new strokes, other neuro conditions
    • Worldwide need: Prevalence = Approx. 1% of Population
  • Experienced management team expanding and strengthening platform for only commercially-available device to restore function for upper extremity paralysis
    • FDA registered in US; CE mark in Europe; new JV for China announced
  • Record candidate pipeline growth in Q1 from ongoing rollout in US and International markets supported by growing direct-to-patient marketing via social media
  • Emphasizing our growing Direct Billing channel, resulting in higher ASPs and gross margin
  • Q1 2021 revenue up 132% YoY; Growth rate of Revenues and Pipeline is accelerating
  • Cash position as of 3/31/21 = $17.4 million. With lower expected cash burn in 2021 as revenues scale

we have sufficient cash without the need to access capital until well into 2022.

NYSE American: MYO

4

If You Know 100 People, You Probably Know Someone who needs a MyoPro

NYSE American: MYO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Myomo Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
