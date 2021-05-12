Myomo : Investor Presentation May 2021

Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO David Henry, CFO
Conquering Upper Limb Paralysis with Wearable Medical Robotics
Investor Presentation May 2021
Legal Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the trading of the Company's common stock on the NYSE American, the Company's plans for the use of proceeds and advancing its product line, increasing its sales and marketing efforts and growing its business, the Company's financial position and projections of future operating results, and the Company's future business expectations, which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company's management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's liquidity and financial position, the trading of its common stock, its new products, services, and technologies, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Company Overview
We design, manufacture and provide the MyoPro™, a wearable medical robotic device that restores movement and function of paralyzed arms and hands
Lightweight and portable, to enable users to perform Activities of Daily Living
Only commercially available device of its kind with FDA registration, government and private reimbursement and CE mark
Can benefit patients suffering from
stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, as well as ALS or other neuromuscular disease/injury
Investment Highlights
Large unmet medical need and potential market expansion through product line extensions
Patient Population with Chronic Arm Paralysis = Approx. 3M in US
New Incidences in US each year = Approx. 250K due to new strokes, other neuro conditions
Worldwide need: Prevalence = Approx. 1% of Population
Experienced management team expanding and strengthening platform for only commercially-available device to restore function for upper extremity paralysis
FDA registered in US; CE mark in Europe; new JV for China announced
Record candidate pipeline growth in Q1 from ongoing rollout in US and International markets supported by growing direct-to-patient marketing via social media
Emphasizing our growing Direct Billing channel, resulting in higher ASPs and gross margin
Q1 2021 revenue up 132% YoY; Growth rate of Revenues and Pipeline is accelerating
Cash position as of 3/31/21 = $17.4 million. With lower expected cash burn in 2021 as revenues scale
we have sufficient cash without the need to access capital until well into 2022.
If You Know 100 People, You Probably Know Someone who needs a MyoPro
