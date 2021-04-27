Log in
Myomo : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021

04/27/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 on May 5, 2021 after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call the same day, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET with prepared remarks by Paul R. Gudonis, chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154899/e6c77b54c5. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling, 1-844-707-6932 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-9250 (International). A webcast of the call may also be accessed at Myomo’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.myomo.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call at http://ir.myomo.com/. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 19, 2021; please dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and provide the passcode #10154899.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,3 M 55,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart MYOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myomo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 9,86 $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul R. Gudonis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Henry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harry Kovelman Chief Medical Officer
Stefanie Dunaway Manager-Clinical Services
Thomas A. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYOMO, INC.46.51%55
ABBOTT LABORATORIES12.62%217 154
MEDTRONIC PLC12.00%175 411
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.89%74 805
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.15.51%48 846
HOYA CORPORATION-8.37%44 217
