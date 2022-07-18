Log in
    MYOV   BMG637AM1024

MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.

(MYOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
12.41 USD   -3.20%
Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

07/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
BASEL, Switzerland, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a biopharmaceutical company that aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy, today announced that it approved equity awards for 9 new employees with a grant date of July 15, 2022 pursuant to Myovant’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were granted to the employees joining Myovant in accordance with NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

The new employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units (RSUs) to purchase 175,600 common shares of Myovant. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s RSU will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance of the common shares vesting in twelve equal quarterly installments thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Myovant on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2020 Inducement Plan and the applicable RSU agreements.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively. Myovant also has received regulatory approvals by the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids and for men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Myovant has supplemental New Drug Applications under review with the FDA for endometriosis-associated pain, and for updates to the United States Prescribing Information (USPI) based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (RWS) of MYFEMBREE in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids for up to two years. Myovant also is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant also is developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Uneek Mehra
Chief Financial and Business Officer
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
investors@myovant.com 

Media Contact:
Noelle Cloud Dugan
Vice President, Corporate Communication
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
media@myovant.com 


