    MYOV   BMG637AM1024

MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.

(MYOV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
26.79 USD   +9.17%
04:31pMyovant Sciences Cancels Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
GL
04:22pVaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall
AQ
12:50pMyovant Sciences Share Rise After Agreement to be Fully Acquired by Sumitovant Biopharma
MT
Myovant Sciences Cancels Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

10/24/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) (“Myovant”) today announced the cancellation of its earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 that had originally been scheduled for October 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call is being cancelled due to the announcement of the pending merger with Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy worldwide. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across hormone-sensitive oncology and women’s health leading to five regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe. Myovant and its partners continue to file for additional indications of its lead products as well as continue further development of pipeline assets. Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com.

Investor Contact:
Uneek Mehra
Chief Financial and Business Officer
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
investors@myovant.com 

Media Contact:
Noelle Cloud Dugan
Vice President, Corporate Communication
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
media@myovant.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 418 M - -
Net income 2023 -163 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 354 M 2 354 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
EV / Sales 2024 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 47,1%
Managers and Directors
David C. Marek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uneek Mehra Chief Financial & Business Officer
Myrtle S. Potter Chairman
Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey D. Nornhold Senior VP-Pharmaceutical Operations & Development
