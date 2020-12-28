Myovant Sciences : Shares Surge on Collaboration With Pfizer

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. rose more than 30% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company inked a collaboration potentially worth more than $4 billion with Pfizer Inc.

Under the deal, the companies will work to develop and commercialize Myovant's relugolix in oncology and women's health in the U.S. and Canada.

Myovant said it will receive an upfront payment of $650 million, along with potential regulatory and sales milestones, for a total payment of up to $4.2 billion.

Myovant earlier this year received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of relugolix, to be marketed as Orgovyx, for the treatment of adults with advanced prostate cancer.

The agency is currently reviewing a relugolix combination tablet for women with uterine fibroids, with a target action date of June 1, 2021. Myovant also is developing the combination tablet for women with endometriosis.

Myovant shares were recently up 30.3% to $29.65.

