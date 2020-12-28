Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Myovant Sciences Ltd.    MYOV   BMG637AM1024

MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.

(MYOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Myovant Sciences : Shares Surge on Collaboration With Pfizer

12/28/2020 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. rose more than 30% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company inked a collaboration potentially worth more than $4 billion with Pfizer Inc.

Under the deal, the companies will work to develop and commercialize Myovant's relugolix in oncology and women's health in the U.S. and Canada.

Myovant said it will receive an upfront payment of $650 million, along with potential regulatory and sales milestones, for a total payment of up to $4.2 billion.

Myovant earlier this year received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of relugolix, to be marketed as Orgovyx, for the treatment of adults with advanced prostate cancer.

The agency is currently reviewing a relugolix combination tablet for women with uterine fibroids, with a target action date of June 1, 2021. Myovant also is developing the combination tablet for women with endometriosis.

Myovant shares were recently up 30.3% to $29.65.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD. 23.87% 28.2875 Delayed Quote.46.59%
PFIZER INC. -0.77% 37.045 Delayed Quote.0.40%
All news about MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.
10:34aPFIZER : Myovant Sciences to Develop Relugolix for Prostate Cancer, Endometriosi..
MT
10:16aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Shares Surge on Collaboration With Pfizer
DJ
09:06aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Flat During Premarket Trading on Monday
MT
08:41aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
08:31aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Thinking about buying stock in Ocugen, Marathon, Phunware, My..
PR
07:27aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Pfizer to Develop, Commercialize Relugolix for Women With End..
MT
07:04aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Pfizer to Develop, Commercialize Relugolix
DJ
07:00aMYOVANT SCIENCES LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:30aMyovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commerciali..
GL
12/21MYOVANT SCIENCES : Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX, the First and Only Oral Go..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 061 M 2 061 M -
EV / Sales 2021 60,4x
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Myovant Sciences Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,14 $
Last Close Price 22,75 $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lynn Seely Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank L. Karbe President & Chief Financial Officer
Myrtle S. Potter Chairman
Jeffrey D. Nornhold Senior VP-Pharmaceutical Operations & Development
Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD.46.59%2 061
MODERNA, INC.530.83%48 827
LONZA GROUP AG56.85%46 197
CELLTRION, INC.91.99%42 257
SEAGEN INC.66.82%34 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.87%33 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ