SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MYOV, KNBE, LMST, and PEBO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/01/2022 | 01:06am EDT
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MYOV by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MYOV shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of MYOV common stock owned.  If you own MYOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/myov     

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of KNBE by Vista Equity Partners.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNBE shareholders will receive $24.90 in cash for each share of KNBE common stock owned.  If you own KNBE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/knbe  

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST), in connection with the proposed acquisition of LMST by Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LMST shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.90 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of LMST common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $27.24 based upon Peoples' October 31, 2022 closing price of $30.27.  If you own LMST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lmst  

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO), in connection with its proposed acquisition of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. ("Limestone"), the parent company of Limestone Bank, Inc. ("Limestone Bank"), for approximately $208.2 million.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Limestone will merge with and into PEBO, and Limestone Bank will subsequently merge with and into Peoples' wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank.  If you own PEBO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pebo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-myov-knbe-lmst-and-pebo-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301664077.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
