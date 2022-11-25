Advanced search
Shareholder Alert : Weiss Law Reminds OPNT, WAFD, MYOV, and KNBE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
11/16Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
GL
11/16Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
AQ
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds OPNT, WAFD, MYOV, and KNBE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/25/2022 | 04:04pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT), in connection with its takeover by Indivior PLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders will receive $20.00 cash for each OPNT share, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights ("CVRs") if revenue milestones are achieved by Opiant's lead asset (OPNT003) in the seven years after the U.S. commercial launch of OPNT003. If you own OPNT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/opnt

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD), in connection with its takeover of Luther Burbank Corporation. If you own WAFD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wafd 

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MYOV by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MYOV shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of MYOV common stock owned. If you own MYOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/myov

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of KNBE by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNBE shareholders will receive $24.90 in cash for each share of KNBE common stock owned. If you own KNBE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/knbe

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-opnt-wafd-myov-and-knbe-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301687349.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
