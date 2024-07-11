MYR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services, which serve the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets. It operates through two electrical contracting service segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). Its T&D segment provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, substation facilities, which include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade and maintenance and repair services, with a focus on construction, maintenance and repair. It also provides emergency restoration services in response to, wildfire, ice or other damage. Its C&I segment provides services, such as the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, the installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting and signalization in the United States and western Canada.

