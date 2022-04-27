MYR : Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 04/27/2022 | 05:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results Henderson, Colo., April 27, 2022 - MYR Group Inc. ("MYR") (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its first-quarter 2022 financial results. Highlights for First Quarter 2022 •Quarterly revenues of $636.6 million •Quarterly net income of $20.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.21 •Quarterly EBITDA of $39.6 million •Record backlog of $2.41 billion Management Comments Rick Swartz, MYR's President and CEO, said, "Our strong first quarter performance positions us well for what we expect to be a successful year in 2022. Our backlog at the end of the first quarter was a record $2.41 billion, reflecting our solid customer relationships and ability to be competitive in the markets we serve." Mr. Swartz continued, "We are proud of our performance this quarter and excited to build upon our success to grow the business this year. Industry investment continues in both our Transmission and Distribution ("T&D") and Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") markets creating opportunities for us to expand business with existing customers and gain new customer relationships. We believe the skilled capabilities of our team coupled with effective management practices and sound business strategies will contribute to our performance this year." First Quarter Results MYR reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of $636.6 million, an increase of $44.1 million, or 7.4 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $364.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $50.0 million, or 15.9 percent, from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects, incremental revenues from Powerline Plus Ltd. and affiliate (collectively, the "Powerline Plus Companies"), which we acquired on January 4, 2022, and an increase in revenue from transmission projects. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $271.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 2.1 percent, from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue in certain geographical areas. Consolidated gross profit increased to $80.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.5 million or 4.6 percent, from the first quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin was 12.6 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 13.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to overall cost increases mainly associated with supply chain disruptions and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic some of which also caused labor and material inefficiencies on certain projects, as well as inclement weather experienced on certain projects. These margin decreases were partially offset by favorable job close outs and net favorable change order adjustments on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increases of 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $53.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $49.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of the Powerline Plus Companies. Amortization of intangible assets increased to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to amortization related to certain intangibles acquired with the Powerline Plus Companies. Income tax expense was $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 15.4 percent, compared to income tax expense of $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 26.2 percent. The period-over-period decrease in tax rate was primarily due to a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits and the reduction of the impact of the global intangible low tax income ("GILTI"). 1

For the first quarter of 2022, net income was $20.7 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. First-quarter 2022 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $39.6 million, compared to $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Balance Sheet As of March 31, 2022, MYR had $317.5 million of borrowing availability under its $375 million revolving credit facility. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement MYR's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR's past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR's credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR. Conference Call MYR will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) and enter conference ID 9940838, at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 9940838. MYR will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR's website at www.myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time. About MYR Group Inc. MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive T&D services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities and clean energy projects include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems and roadway lighting. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

2

Forward-Looking Statements Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "unlikely," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. MYR Group Inc. Contact: Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com Investor Contact: David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com Financial tables follow… 3

MYR GROUP INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,732 $ 82,092 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,385 and $2,441, respectively 386,193 375,353 Contract assets, net of allowances of $403 and $385, respectively 243,654 225,075 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 11,388 11,078 Refundable income taxes 5,557 9,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,071 45,564 Total current assets 715,595 748,390 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $331,174 and $322,128, respectively 206,969 196,092 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,438 20,971 Goodwill 110,594 66,065 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,571 and $16,779, respectively 102,916 49,054 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 30,602 32,443 Investment in joint ventures 2,792 3,978 Other assets 3,673 4,099 Total assets $ 1,205,579 $ 1,121,092 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,039 $ 1,039 Current portion of operating lease obligations 9,270 7,765 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,374 - Accounts payable 223,703 200,744 Contract liabilities 165,127 167,931 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 25,916 24,242 Accrued income taxes 2,866 2,021 Other current liabilities 68,969 94,857 Total current liabilities 498,264 498,599 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,627 24,620 Long-term debt 48,657 3,464 Accrued self-insurance 48,794 50,816 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 23,180 13,230 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 3,001 - Other liabilities 22,778 11,261 Total liabilities 669,301 601,990 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock-$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock-$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,995,250 and 16,870,636 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 170 168 Additional paid-in capital 159,256 163,754 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,824 173 Retained earnings 375,028 355,007 Total stockholders' equity 536,278 519,102 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,205,579 $ 1,121,092 4

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Contract revenues $ 636,624 $ 592,486 Contract costs 556,139 515,533 Gross profit 80,485 76,953 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,564 49,647 Amortization of intangible assets 2,767 578 Gain on sale of property and equipment (748) (683) Income from operations 24,902 27,411 Other income (expense): Interest income 8 13 Interest expense (451) (475) Other income (expense), net (15) 41 Income before provision for income taxes 24,444 26,990 Income tax expense 3,756 7,062 Net income $ 20,688 $ 19,928 Income per common share: -Basic $ 1.22 $ 1.19 -Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.17 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: -Basic 16,916 16,760 -Diluted 17,133 17,045 5

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,688 $ 19,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 11,904 11,293 Amortization of intangible assets 2,767 578 Stock-based compensation expense 1,624 1,487 Deferred income taxes (1) (47) Gain on sale of property and equipment (748) (683) Other non-cash items 886 529 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net 2,902 12,592 Contract assets, net (5,745) (6,991) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 1,531 802 Other assets 281 15,314 Accounts payable 15,613 29,198 Contract liabilities (4,470) (18,087) Accrued self-insurance (352) (285) Other liabilities (25,413) (6,238) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 21,467 59,390 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,027 651 Cash paid for acquired business, net of cash acquired (110,576) - Purchases of property and equipment (14,037) (7,031) Net cash flows used in investing activities (123,586) (6,380) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings under revolving lines of credit 45,193 - Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (437) (273) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4 110 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (6,791) (2,618) Other financing activities - 12 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 37,969 (2,769) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 790 160 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (63,360) 50,401 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 82,092 22,668 End of period $ 18,732 $ 73,069 6

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data, Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure For the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and As of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 Three months ended

March 31, Last twelve months ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 636,624 $ 592,486 $ 2,542,427 $ 2,321,408 Gross profit $ 80,485 $ 76,953 $ 328,513 $ 291,174 Income from operations $ 24,902 $ 27,411 $ 116,051 $ 97,548 Income before provision for income taxes $ 24,444 $ 26,990 $ 113,760 $ 94,373 Income tax expense $ 3,756 $ 7,062 $ 27,994 $ 25,618 Net income $ 20,688 $ 19,928 $ 85,766 $ 68,755 Tax rate 15.4 % 26.2 % 24.6 % 27.1 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: -Basic $ 1.22 $ 1.19 $ 5.08 (1) $ 4.12 (1) -Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.17 $ 5.00 (1) $ 4.06 (1) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: -Basic 16,916 16,760 16,877 (2) 16,717 (2) -Diluted 17,133 17,045 17,159 (2) 16,928 (2) (in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,205,579 $ 1,121,092 $ 1,019,246 $ 993,246 Total stockholders' equity $ 536,278 $ 519,102 $ 448,464 $ 374,986 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 213,510 $ 115,119 $ 116,860 $ 119,713 Total funded debt (3) $ 49,696 $ 4,503 $ 29,420 $ 161,384 (in thousands) Last twelve months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 85,766 $ 68,755 Interest expense, net 1,710 3,505 Amortization of intangible assets 4,500 2,936 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (1,528) (1,746) EBIA, net of taxes (5) $ 90,448 $ 73,450 See notes at the end of this earnings release 7

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 Three months ended

March 31, Last twelve months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 39,558 $ 39,323 $ 164,475 $ 144,333 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.31 $ 2.31 $ 9.59 $ 8.52 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 7,430 $ 52,359 $ 39,938 $ 157,066 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 31.16 $ 26.22 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 322,768 $ 331,604 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 18.76 $ 19.39 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.09 0.07 Asset Turnover (13) 2.49 2.34 Return on Assets (14) 8.4 % 6.9 % Return on Equity (15) 19.1 % 18.3 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 18.6 % 16.2 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income 20,688 19,928 85,766 68,755 Interest expense, net 443 462 1,710 3,505 Income tax expense 3,756 7,062 27,994 25,618 Depreciation and amortization 14,671 11,871 49,005 46,455 EBITDA (6) $ 39,558 $ 39,323 $ 164,475 $ 144,333 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share 1.21 1.17 5.00 4.06 Interest expense, net, per share 0.03 0.03 0.10 0.21 Income tax expense per share 0.22 0.41 1.63 1.51 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.85 0.70 2.86 2.74 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.31 $ 2.31 $ 9.59 $ 8.52 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 21,467 $ 59,390 $ 99,305 $ 199,314 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (14,037) (7,031) (59,367) (42,248) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 7,430 $ 52,359 $ 39,938 $ 157,066

See notes at the end of this earnings release.

8

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures As of March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity) $ 536,278 $ 448,464 Goodwill and intangible assets (213,510) (116,860) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 322,768 $ 331,604 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 31.16 $ 26.22 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.40) (6.83) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 18.76 $ 19.39 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,995 16,817 Plus: common equivalents 217 285 Period End Shares (16) 17,212 17,102 (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity) $ 536,278 $ 448,464 $ 374,986 Plus: total funded debt 49,696 29,420 161,384 Less: cash and cash equivalents (18,732) (73,069) (33,997) Invested Capital $ 567,242 $ 404,815 $ 502,373 Average Invested Capital (17) $ 486,029 $ 453,594 See notes at the end of this earnings release.

9

(1)Last-twelve-months earnings per share is the sum of earnings per share reported in the last four quarters. (2)Last-twelve-months weighted average basic and diluted shares were determined by adding the weighted average shares reported for the last four quarters and dividing by four. (3)Funded debt includes outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and our outstanding equipment notes. (4)These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity, and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies. (5)EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs. (6)EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company's core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating the company's operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. (7)EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (8)Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. (9)Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total stockholders' equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding. (10)Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets outstanding at the end of the period from stockholders' equity. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or stockholders' equity. (11)Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (12)The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total stockholders' equity at the end of the period. (13)Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period. (14)Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period. (15)Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total stockholders' equity at the beginning of the period. (16)Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common stock outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period. (17)Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total stockholders' equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period. (18)Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation. 10 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer MYR Group Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:37:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MYR GROUP INC. 05:39p MYR : Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K PU 04:45p Earnings Flash (MYRG) MYR GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $636.6M MT 04:38p MYR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:18p MYR GROUP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS.. AQ 04:11p MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results AQ 04/26 MYR GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vot.. AQ 04/26 MYR Group, Inc Announces Resignation of William A. Koertner as Member of the Board of D.. CI 04/21 MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedu.. AQ 04/20 MYR Group Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference AQ 04/18 MYR Group Unit Wins Deal From Consolidated Edison Subsidiary for Development of Solar P.. MT