    MYRG   US55405W1045

MYR GROUP INC.

(MYRG)
  Report
MYR Group Inc. to Attend Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

09/01/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
HENDERSON, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Morgan Stanley’s Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. MYR Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. This event is only available to Morgan Stanley clients.

About MYR Group Inc.
MYR Group is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Contacts
Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com 

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 539 M - -
Net income 2021 81,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 754 M 1 754 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Swartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Betty R. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Independent Chairman
Tod M. Cooper COO-Transmission & Distribution, Senior VP
Jeffrey J. Waneka COO-Commercial & Industrial, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYR GROUP INC.73.06%1 754
VINCI11.71%61 535
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.99%32 171
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.02%31 178
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-9.65%23 082
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.50%21 259