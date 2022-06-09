Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MYGN   US62855J1043

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

(MYGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
17.46 USD   -5.01%
05:31pMyriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05:30pMyriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/02MYRIAD GENETICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/09/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will discuss the company’s transformation and growth plan during a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be available through a live audio webcast link in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.  

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and commercializes genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:Investor Contact:
Megan ManzariNathan Smith
(385) 318-3718(801) 505-5067
Megan.Manzari@myriad.com
Nathan.Smith@myriad.com











Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 689 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 477 M 1 477 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 97,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,38 $
Average target price 22,64 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Diaz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Bryan Riggsbee Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
S. Louise Phanstiel Chairman
Kevin R. Haas Chief Technology Officer
Thomas P. Slavin Chief Medical Officer
