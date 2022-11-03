Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYGN   US62855J1043

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

(MYGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Study Published in JCO Precision Oncology Features Data Validating Personalized Breast Cancer Risk Assessments for Women of All Ancestries

11/03/2022 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced today JCO Precision Oncology has published a study1 that highlights the development and validation of a breast cancer polygenic risk score (PRS) for women of all ancestries.

“PRS is one of the most powerful risk prediction tools in the field of breast cancer, and until recently a validated model had not been available to assess women of all ancestries,” said Dr. Holly Pederson, Director of Medical Breast Services at Cleveland Clinic. “Our new methodology provides a framework for a recalibrated PRS that delivers a personalized genomic breast cancer risk assessment to all women.”

The study -- first presented in an oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting by Dr. Peterson – examined data from more than 275,000 women of diverse ancestral backgrounds to validate a novel method for assessing breast cancer PRS by using ancestry-informative genetic markers.

Results showed the new method of risk scoring was more accurate for women of all ancestries, indicating that weighting risk based on genetic ancestry will make it possible to deliver more reliable results to all women. Myriad has already incorporated the enhancement into the commercial offering of its MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore®.

RiskScore is the first risk prediction model that combines a PRS validated for women of all ancestries with clinical and biological variables. It provides a five-year and lifetime risk assessment of developing breast cancer for women who qualify for MyRisk.

“The findings represent an important step forward to improve patient outcomes by expanding access and reducing healthcare disparities in genetic testing and breast cancer risk assessment,” said Thomas Slavin, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Myriad Genetics. “More women will be able to benefit from knowing their genomically informed risk of developing breast cancer and work with their physicians on how to best manage that risk.”

1 Hughes et al. JCO Precision Oncology 2022 (https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/PO.22.00084)

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.  

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved. 

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating a breast cancer polygenic risk score for women of all ancestries and the benefits for women of knowing their genomically informed risk of developing breast cancer. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Media Contact:
Megan Manzari
(385) 318-3718
Megan.Manzari@myriad.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-532
Matt.Scalo@myriad.com


All news about MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
06:01pNew Study Published in JCO Precision Oncology Features Data Validating Personalized Bre..
GL
06:00pNew Study Published in JCO Precision Oncology Features Data Validating Personalized Bre..
AQ
11/02MYRIAD GENETICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
11/02SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Myriad Genetics to $25 From $27, Maintains Marke..
MT
11/01Myriad Genetics Seeks Tuck-In Acquisitions
CI
11/01Transcript : Myriad Genetics, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Myriad Genetics Q3 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Falls; Announces Acquisition of Gatewa..
MT
11/01Myriad : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Myriad Genetics Expands Consumer Access to Genetic Testing with Acquisition of Gateway ..
GL
11/01Myriad Genetics Expands Consumer Access to Genetic Testing with Acquisition of Gateway ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 675 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 319 M 1 319 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myriad Genetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,78 $
Average target price 22,19 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Diaz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Bryan Riggsbee Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
S. Louise Phanstiel Chairman
Kevin R. Haas Chief Technology Officer
Thomas P. Slavin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.-40.94%1 319
BIOMÉRIEUX-27.53%10 569
DIASORIN S.P.A.-22.75%6 810
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.28.31%5 733
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.29.22%5 431
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.138.46%4 736