Hamilton, Bermuda--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2024) - Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited ("Regent") announces that it has acquired an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad" or the "Company") in a private placement transaction. Under the transaction, Regent paid an aggregate of $1,000,000 to acquire 4,000,000 units of Myriad (each unit comprising one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Myriad), representing a price of $0.25 per unit. Following the transaction, Regent now holds: an aggregate of 4,000,000 Myriad shares, representing approximately 8.64% of the issued and outstanding Myriad shares; and an aggregate of 4,000,000 Myriad shares and 2,000,000 Myriad warrants, collectively representing approximately 12.43% of the issued and outstanding Myriad shares, assuming exercise of all of the warrants held by Regent.

The shares and warrants were acquired by Regent for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Regent may, from time to time, acquire additional securities or related financial instruments of Myriad or dispose of all or a portion of the securities or related financial instruments of Myriad previously acquired. Other than the foregoing, Regent does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

Stephen Dattels, Chairman

Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited

