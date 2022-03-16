Log in
    MYS   AU000000MYS0

MYSTATE LIMITED

(MYS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/16 01:10:36 am EDT
4.97 AUD   -1.58%
MyState : Application for quotation of securities - MYS

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MYSTATE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MYS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

403,498

15/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MYSTATE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

133623962

1.3

ASX issuer code

MYS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

18/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

MYS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

15/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

403,498

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 4.68470000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Securities issued under the MyState Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MYS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

105,904,941

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MYSAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

521,638

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MyState Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 524 M 380 M 380 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart MYSTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MyState Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYSTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,97 AUD
Average target price 5,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Alexander Morgan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gary Dickson Chief Financial Officer
Miles Lawrence Hampton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Moss General Manager-Technology & Operations
Robert L. Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYSTATE LIMITED-0.39%383
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.34%391 188
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.72%334 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.68%241 235
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%177 393