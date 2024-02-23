MyState Limited provides banking, trustee and managed fund products and services through its wholly owned subsidiaries MyState Bank Limited (MyState Bank) and TPT Wealth Limited (TPT Wealth). The Company's segments include the Banking division and the Wealth Management division. The Banking division's product offerings include lending, encompassing home loans, personal, overdraft, line of credit and commercial products, transactional savings accounts, fixed term deposits and insurance products. The Wealth Management division is a provider of fund management and trustee services. It operates predominantly within Tasmania. It delivers home lending, savings and transactional banking solutions through digital and branch channels, an Australia-based contact center, mobile lenders, and mortgage brokers. TPT Wealth delivers asset management and trustee services through relationship managers and digital channels.

Sector Banks