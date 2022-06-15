MYT Netherlands Parent B : Mytheresa Appointments Steven Xu as President China and Asia Pacific

MUNICH (June 15, 2022) - Luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa is delighted to announce that Steven Xu will join Mytheresa July 1, 2022 as President for China and Asia Pacific. Steven brings a wealth of consumer-centered digital experience in the APAC region. He served as Vice President of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce APAC at Ralph Lauren where he managed Ralph Lauren's online business in the APAC region, particularly in China. In his recent roles as Head of Digital Activation at BAT (British American Tobacco) as well as Philip Morris, he focused on driving the regional digital transformation in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern markets. Previously he has also worked for eBay and Edipresse. Steven holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Paris-Saclay in France.

He will be responsible for all Mytheresa consumer-facing activities in China and Asia Pacific.

Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa says: "We're excited to have Steven on board to further continue our successful global expansion and become the number one destination in luxury e-commerce. Having Steven joining shows our clear commitment to the sophisticated Chinese luxury shopper and their demands."

Steven Xu adds, "I am thrilled to join Mytheresa to further drive the business in China and APAC. There is a huge growth potential in the region as luxury consumers continue to shift to online. Mytheresa's unique multi-brand digital shopping experience will attract many more customers in the future."

Gareth Locke, Chief Growth Officer & Managing Director of Mytheresa continues, "Asia Pacific and particularly China is an important growth market for Mytheresa. Building a local team there is crucial for us to make consumers even more aware of our unique value proposition and to deliver the first-class shopping experience that our customers expect. Steven brings a wealth of digital experience. We are extremely delighted to welcome him as the new President of China and Asia Pacific."



ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).