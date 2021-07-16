MYTILINEOS “Engineers in Action”: The new Program which will be semi-annual is now open for applications

Athens, Greece - 16 July 2021 - The successful program 'Engineers in Action' is now entering its 5th cycle and invites young graduates from National Technical schools to start their career at MYTILINEOS, one of the leading industrial Companies in Greece.

This is a year-long, paid work program by MYTILINEOS, already a reference point as it offers a high-level and hands-on work experience, with real-world apprenticeship in actual projects of the Company. The participants, depending on their qualifications, are employed in the Company's Business Units (Metallurgy, Power & Gas, Sustainable Engineering Solutions and Renewables & Storage Development), as well as in the Central Functions of MYTILINEOS.

'Engineers in Action' was launched in 2014 as an initiative of the Metallurgy Business Unit and was subsequently extended across all MYTILINEOS' activities.

28 engineers - 14 men and 14 women - participated in the previous cycle of the program, with 82% of them are already members of MYTILINEOS family, and almost all of them were able to leverage their experience for successful career placement.

As a result of the program's success and long-lasting value, MYTILINEOS will run the program twice a year, thus offering a future career opportunity to an increased number of young engineers.

The Company aspires that the 'Engineers in Action' program will create a solid ground for young engineers to thrive and a starting point for a future career. Furthermore, it is aligned with MYTILINEOS commitment to create a high-level program for engineers, for the development of their professional skills, offering jobs and actively contributing to the sound development of the Greek labor market.

MYTILINEOS is investing in the development and promotion of the 'Engineers in Action' Program in the modern labor market, with equal opportunities for all. At the same time, it aims to reduce youth unemployment and avoid brain drain by enriching the theory of training provided by National Technical Schools with skills and experiences at a real working environment.

The applications for the 5th cycle of the 'Engineers in Action' Program are already open and those who are interested to participate can submit their CVs by Sunday 25th July 2021, on the webpage http://engineersinaction.mytilineos.gr/en

Candidates should fulfill the following criteria:

Graduate degree from faculties of Engineering in Greece or abroad in engineering disciplines such us Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Mining/Metallurgical or Civil Engineering.

A proficient knowledge of both Greek and English

Excellent computer skills (Windows, MS Office)

Work experience of less than 3 years

Ability to relocate in areas of Greece where MYTILINEOS is active

Completed military service for male candidates

Postgraduate title of studies/MBA (desirable)

The selection process includes inter alia psycho-metric tests in electronic format, interviews with Human Resources group representatives, and participation in the Assessment Center. In the renewed 'Engineers in Action' more engineers will be selected compared to the previous years, covering the whole spectrum of MYTILINEOS activities.

Since 2017, the 'Engineers in Action' Program is implemented in the context of MYTILINEOS commitment to support the GEFYRA program (Greek Enterprises For Youth Reinforcement Acceleration) an initiative of the European Program for apprenticeship EU Talent and the European Pact for Youth 'European Pact4Youth' (www.csrhellas.net/initiative/init-gefyra/, based on the key pillars of vocational experience/training, in-service training and skills acquisition, and its contribution to Sustainable Development Goals (Goals 4 & 8) fixed by the UN, by 2030, for Quality Education, Decent Work & Economic Growth.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Maria Thomadaki: Tel. 210-6877326 | Fax 210-6877400 | E-mail: Maria.Thomadaki@mytilineos.gr.

Ms. Danai Sagioti: Tel. 2102709432 | Fax 210-6877400 | E-mail: Danai.Sagioti@mytilineos.gr

MYTILINEOS:

MYTILINEOS S.A. is a leading Greek industry active in Metallurgy, Power & Gas, Renewables & Storage and Sustainable Engineering Solutions. Established in Greece in 1990, the company is listed on the Athens Exchange, has a consolidated turnover of €1.9 billion and employs directly or indirectly more than 3,850 people in Greece and abroad. Focused on sustainability, the Company set targets to minimize its CO2 emissions by at least 30% until 2030, while until 2050 to achieve net zero carbon footprint in all its operations in accordance with ESG criteria for Environment, Society and Governance.

